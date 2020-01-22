Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter end their divorce

Wendy Williams is legally single.

The 55-year-old talk show host completed her divorce from Kevin Hunter on Tuesday, according to court records that are solely from Page Six. They cited irreconcilable differences as the cause.

Both Williams and Hunter have agreed to forego maintenance. However, Williams agreed to take out $ 1 million in life insurance that Hunter is entitled to in the event of death. However, it has the right to reduce the amount annually.

Williams is also responsible for covering Hunter health insurance under their current policy.

The former couple also agreed to separate the proceeds from their Livingston, New Jersey residence when it is finally sold. It is now on the market for $ 1.7 million, after initially quoting at $ 1.9 million. Williams previously paid Hunter $ 250,000 to help him find new living conditions.

Hunter and Williams shared bank account will go to Williams and all Hunter shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. will be transferred to Williams. She remains the sole owner of Wendy, Inc.

Hunter retains ownership of his company and cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce.

You must pay your own attorney fees.

Williams filed for divorce in April 2019 after Hunter’s lover Sharina Hudson gave birth to a little girl.