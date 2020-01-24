Wellington Phoenix bring another loss to Newcastle Jets

Their dominance in the first 45 minutes led to 12 shots, nine of which were in the penalty area, but only one hit.

Jason Hoffman slaughtered a gift in half an hour and fired his shot in the middle of the box after a short run and a Matthew Millar dream pass.

Loading

It was a Miss of the Season contender and brought about a hapless night that extended Newcastle’s winless run to eight games.

They also lost central defender Lachlan Jackson due to a serious knee injury in the middle of the first turn.

Wellington consolidated fourth place and took advantage of two of his few opportunities thanks to the brilliance of the Mexican schemer Davila.

Substitute Sotirio scored a goal two minutes after moving into the 51st minute.

Davila’s 10th goal of the season scored a goal in 16 minutes. The ball fell gently after Alex Rufer’s deflected shot was deflected.

Arroyo’s goal also came from a deflected shot from Dimitri Petratos.

Loading

Newcastle pushed hard for a late equalizer and came closest when captain Nigel Boogard’s close-range header forced a reaction from Marinovic, who was even better when his left leg, refused, refused a close-range shot.

Captain Boogard’s impact on central defense after 10 weeks of rehabilitation was evident and monitored a composed defense effort.

After last week’s loss to Brisbane, a team from Wellington is expected to see them again, the intensity and passing of which were unsuitable.

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading