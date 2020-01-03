We'll pick the winners for the NFL wildcard weekend

Loading...

From the handicap perspective, week 17 of the 2019 NFL season was friendly for us, even if the last game in 2019 wasn't going in the right direction in the last few seconds. Nevertheless, the regular season was a complete success with a record of 49: 41: 1. Given the playoffs on the horizon, it's time to build on this upward trend.

The postseason brings reduced slate and therefore the edges can be very narrow. However, there are ways to use the number (and the public). In this area, we want to do just that during the Wild Card weekend.

Before we get on the schedule, let's take a look at the course of the season.

Week 17: 3-2

Season 2019: 49-41-1

Come and get these winners.

Houston Texans (-2.5) via Buffalo Bills

The public seems to be leaning on Buffalo and I honestly understand that. The Bills are probably the better team if you remove the quarterback position, and Buffalo's defense is legitimate. On the other hand, Houston with Deshaun Watson and J.J. If they want to return, the Texans could offer a little more resistance on the defensive. Josh Allen was better this season, but it's not enough that I put him on the road against Watson.

New England Patriots (-5) via Tennessee Titans

You will hardly ever see me as a field target in this room, but it has to happen here. Tennessee is gaining momentum as a public team, and New England was catastrophic on the 17th week flop against Miami. This order enables the patriots to achieve a value in a game in which they should probably place seven points or more. I don't like it here because New England's offense is rightly problematic. I can't take this short number either, so we'll put it down and hope that Belichick pulls some magic.

New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans below 44 points

This is not my favorite sum, but to give people what they want with a fifth piece, we end up here. The New England defense should be able to confidently prevail against Derrick Henry, partly because the patriots can stand up to AJ Brown from the outside. It's hard for me to see the titans deploying a large number here, and as mentioned above, the New England offense is unsettlingly not explosive. You'll want to get the full 44, but it feels very good to me.

Minnesota Vikings (+8) via New Orleans Saints

If it was seven or less, it would be difficult for me to endorse it. The Saints are the better team and New Orleans is one of the few places in the NFL where the high level home advantage is legitimate. However, I think the number has gotten a bit out of control, especially if Dalvin Cook does well to accomplish something that is 100 percent close. Minnesota should be able to move the ball, and despite some scary events lately, the Vikings have had enough to keep it tight or sneak into the back door late. Oh, and everyone in the world is in New Orleans.

Philadelphia Eagles (+2) via Seattle Seahawks

We supported Seattle in week 17 and frankly I would do it again despite the bad result. This is different, however, as an overrated Seahawks team is a favorite in round one. Injuries to the eagles scare me because they are very exhausted. Nevertheless, the number is wrong in my estimation and gives me even more confidence when I see more than 80 (!) Percent of the tickets on the Seahawks. Give me the playful home outsider. I think Philly wins on the field.

