Well healed London Lightning prepare for Island Storm

Abednego Lufile of the London Lightning loses the ball but draws the foul on Windsor’s Kemy Osse in their NBL game Saturday January 11 at Budweiser Gardens in London.

(Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The London Lightning enjoyed a luxury in practice that was rarely seen Wednesday in the first few weeks of their National Basketball League of Canada season.

The Bolts had 11 players available for training at Center YMCA as they prepared for their first meeting of the season with the Island Storm Thursday at Budweiser Gardens.

The team was for the most part eight players in their last four games, with Maurice Bolden, Omar Strong, Marvin Binney and Jaylon Tate with injuries. Still, the Lightning managed to win their fifth consecutive victory on Saturday and was able to sweep their home booth with a win over the Charlottetown-based Storm.

“We couldn’t even practice with 10 boys,” said Lightning coach Doug Plumb. “I should jump in and walk through things.”

Bolden and Tate were back for Saturday’s 99-91 win over the Windsor Express, but Tate, who sustained an ankle injury, sprained his other ankle for five minutes in the game and is expected to come out for another two to three weeks.

The six-foot-three guard, who was NBLC rookie of the year in 2018 with the Niagara River Lions, had been looking forward to making his regular season debut on the home field after leading the Bolts with 25 points in a preseason game against the Express in Chatham.

“At the time I was really upset because I was excited and wanted to come back to the field,” Tate said. “It was really frustrating, but my teammates encouraged and helped me through this process, so everything will be fine.”

Bolden, who had 13 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes against Windsor Saturday, and Strong will be back on Thursday, which should give the Bolts a 10-player bench.

Binney practiced on Wednesday, but Plumb wasn’t sure if the six-foot-three guard from Toronto would be released in time to play on Thursday.

Plumb said the Storm, second in the Atlantic Division at 5-3, likes to dictate a fast pace.

“Quick shot, offensive rebound is what they are extremely good at,” he said. “They want to make it a number; we want to play our game and let them defend us. . . . It’s a contrast in styles, but we’ll see who’s more disciplined and who can do what they want to do. “

pvanderhoeven@postmedia.com

Next one

Island Storm on London Lightning, 7 p.m. Thursday at Budweiser Gardens