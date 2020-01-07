Welfare caseloads in London are falling as more benefits find jobs

Loading...

Dwayne Hill, a cook at the Hamilton Road Seniors Center who moved from Ontario Works to a job in London. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Nearly a third of Londoners leaving social assistance find work, exceed provincial goals and bring the caseload to a low point that has not been seen in years, show 2019 figures.

The number of people at Ontario Works fell by around 10 percent in London last year, and the well-being caseload would rest at around 10,700 by the end of December. It is the first time since 2013 that the number has fallen below 11,000.

Municipal officials say the change is due to staff working harder to connect people with work skills and work training programs, but a poverty specialist warns that the numbers don’t tell the full story.

“It’s great to have this momentum. We’ve had some sort of stagnation at 12,000,” said Kevin Dickins, manager of employment and income support at City Hall.

Thirty percent of those who left Ontario Works last year had found work, a percentage that was far above the provincial target for London.

But finding a job doesn’t mean it’s a well-paid job, lawyer Sue Wilson said. She is the director of systemic justice at the Sisters of St. Joseph and co-chair of the London Poverty Research Center.

“We have to look at the quality. . . we don’t have a clear picture, “Wilson said.

“The concern would be that they go from Ontario Works, which is such intense poverty – really, people spend a lot of their efforts to survive – to a slightly less intense experience of poverty, which isn’t really helping us move forward as a city. “

The 30 percent percentage also means that more than two-thirds of people who leave social assistance in London do not do so because they found work. Instead, they may have moved, switched to the better-paid Ontario Disability Support Program, or simply stopped collecting help without closing their files.

Nevertheless, the positive trends are a bright spot in a city that is struggling with unemployment and lagging labor participation, a matter that The Free Press is investigating in a series called Face It.

Dwayne Hill got a job in the kitchen at the Hamilton Road Senior Center in 2017, designing almost daily menus to meet a variety of dietary preferences after 10 years at Ontario Works.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” said the 39-year-old.

He has also shared his food knowledge in schools and has taught students of the Thames Valley District School Board about traditional indigenous meals.

“I started cooking when I was six years old,” Hill said, later gaining experience in catering to relatives and later alone.

Sweet casserole with wild rice is his specialty.

Hill worked part-time in a hotel restaurant while providing assistance – Ontario Works is “not the best income,” he said – and still takes evening and weekend shifts there.

Approaching his 40th birthday this week, he spent six months homeless and lived in motels before moving to a new apartment in December.

He had fallen victim to a scam that robbed him of the rent for the first and last month.

But he said maintaining a positive attitude, setting personal goals, and having the support of friends and family helped him move from help to full-time work.

Hill is also updating the Bridges Out of Poverty program in London with the help of bringing in the senior post. This initiative builds trust, social networks and connects people who need help with voluntary mentors, often people who have gone through the same journey.

London has embraced the program, which has saved hundreds of thousands of dollars and sees more than half of its graduates getting jobs.

Michael Courey, coordinator of the London Poverty Research Center, suggested that the Bridges program could be one of the reasons, together with the London employment agencies, why more people can stop receiving social assistance. Employees referred 15 percent more to organizations such as Goodwill and Pathways, which provide assistance with refurbishing resumes, training and job search assistance – an increase in Dickins credits in town hall with the general changes.

The city’s low employment rate – the lowest of all regions measured in Canada until recently – may also suggest that there are many jobs available for people coming from Ontario Works, Courey said.

ONTARIO WORKS CASELOAD IN LONDON

2019 (projected): 10,700

2018: 11,699

2017: 11,952

