Welcome to the world: meet the babies born on Christmas and New Year's Day

Released:

12:35

updated:

12:38

Wednesday January 8, 2020

The new year is a special time for everyone, but no more than for the parents who welcomed their new babies to the world at the beginning of the decade.

The celebrations were attended by Carley Scollen and Jason Scholes from Pontefract, who welcomed their daughter Lilly-Rose Maureen at 7.34 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Sam Ward and Hollie Saunders with baby Harry (left), Nichola and Peter greeted the twins Jenson and Mason (top) and Carley Scollen with Lilly-Rose.

Carley said: “It was great, she is my second child, there is an age difference of seven years.

“But her brother Logan just wants to mother her all the time. I was due on January 10th, so it was a bit of a shock. “

Hollie Saunders, 21, of Castleford, also greeted their son Harry Alexander Ward with boyfriend Sam Ward at 1:25 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a week before their due date.

She said: “It’s going great, he sleeps during the day but not at night.

“It’s a massive shock to the system. Nobody tells you about the feelings of adjusting to a new life, but it’s definitely worth it.”

Nichola and Peter Lakin from Wakefield, who had welcomed twins Jenson and Mason on Christmas Day, also participated in the new baby glow.