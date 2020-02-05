Welcome to the era of supercharged lithium-silicon batteries

One way out of this problem is to scatter small amounts of silica – better known as sand – through a graphite anode. This is what Tesla is currently doing with its batteries. Silicon oxide is puffed in advance, so it reduces stress on the anode by swelling during charging. But it also limits the amount of lithium that can be stored in the anode. Pressing a battery in this way is not enough to achieve double-digit performance gains, but it is better than nothing.

Cary Hayner, co-founder and CTO of NanoGraf, believes that it is possible to get the best out of silicon and graphite without loss of energy capacity due to silicon oxide. At NanoGraf, he and his colleagues stimulate the energy of carbon-silicon batteries by embedding silicon particles in graphene, the cousin of the graphite Nobel Prize winner. Their design uses a graphene matrix to give silicon the space to swell and to protect the anode from harmful reactions with the electrolyte. Hayner says that a graphene-silicon anode can increase the amount of energy in a lithium-ion battery by up to 30 percent.

But to bring that number within the range of 40 to 50 percent, you have to take graphite completely out of the picture. Scientists have known for years how to make silicon anodes, but they have difficulty scaling up the advanced nanotechnology processes involved in their production.

Sila was one of the first companies to find out how mass production of silicon nanoparticles. Their solution involves the packaging of silicon nanoparticles in a rigid dish that protects them from harmful interactions with the electrolyte of the battery. The inside of the bowl is actually a silicone sponge and its porosity can absorb this swelling when the battery is being charged.

This is comparable to the approach of material manufacturer Advano, which produces silicon nanoparticles per tonne at its plant in New Orleans. To reduce the costs of producing nanoparticles, Advano collects its raw material from silicon wafer scrap from companies that make solar panels and other electronics. The Advano plant uses a chemical process to grind the wafers into highly developed nanoparticles that can be used for battery anodes.

“The real problem is not” Can we get a battery that is powerful? “It is” Can we make that battery cheap enough to turn it into trillions? “Says Alexander Girau, founder and CEO of Advano. With this scrap-to-anode pipeline, Girau believes he has a solution.

So far, none of these companies has seen their anode material in a consumer product, but each is talking to battery manufacturers to make it happen. Sila expects that his anodes will be placed on unnamed wireless earbuds and smartwatches within a year. Advano, who counts iPod co-creator Tony Fadell as his investors, is also talking about placing his anodes in consumer electronics in the near future. It is far from EVs, but proving that technology works in gadgets is a small step in that direction.

