Welcome to Late Stage Capitalism, where one company buys another and your things no longer work

Once upon a time there was a company called Wyze that made inexpensive security cameras and other different IoT products. Starting today, Wyze cameras will no longer detect people. Detection of people is, to be clear, an important feature of Wyze cameras. The Wyze Cam is advertised as offering “custom zone detection and sensitivity settings,” and you automatically get a clip of what the camera captures while the entire shot is saved in the cloud.

Yesterday Apple bought the AI ​​company Xnor.ai. That in itself is not particularly interesting, except for the impact it had on Wyze users. But firmware is now being rolled out to Wyze devices, making them unable to detect people. To be honest with Wyze, the company has warned users that the removal took place in November, via forum posts and email, although some people will still be unpleasantly surprised.

Wyze has promised that the removal is temporary and that they will roll out a replacement this year. The company claims to have assembled its own AI engineering group and promises that the functionality will remain free, even if it switches to cloud processing instead of using AI. You may even be able to avoid losing the option of refusing to update your firmware (some Wyze users have speculated about this in the original thread with comments). The company must deliver on what it promises, but it seems to be taking the right steps.

But nothing that Wyze does – nothing that Wyze can do – changes the intrinsic absurdity of the situation. Users who have purchased a camera for personal detection no longer have access to this option because Apple has purchased an AI company. It will be gone for an indefinite future. If you update your firmware (voluntary or not), you may lose the reason that you purchased the product at all.

An extremely shortened history of ownership

The idea that all people have intrinsic property rights is quite new compared to the extent of human history. You can date the beginning of the idea from the Renaissance, but the debate really begins in 17th-century England. No less a figure than Thomas Hobbes claimed in Leviathan that ordinary men had no right to withhold ownership of their sovereign and that a ruler could take possession of the property of anyone he ruled without permission. Ownership of real estate in old societies was often limited to certain classes or groups. For example, Jews were often forbidden to own property, just like African Americans before the civil war. Women were still regarded as the legal property of their husbands in both England and the United States until the mid-19th century.

My grandmother, still alive, told me how she could not get a credit card before the 1970s without a co-signer. It is clear that we are still removing the bugs, even though both the concept of ownership and the idea that products and services should give priority to people over companies have been attacked.

The ‘concept of ownership’ argument is one that you have probably heard a thousand times before. In short: the emergence of digital products and services, combined with an always-available internet, has made it much easier for companies to create subscription models that provide access to on-demand content, but never really let you own anything. It is a complex issue that affects everything from consumer choice to whether or not subscription models offer better economic value than buying physical products, which themselves depend on how the product is used. It’s worth having a discussion, but it’s not what I need to talk about here.

Modern IP agreements, contracts are not written for people

The disagreements between cable companies and content providers are a perfect example of how good customer results are increasingly being ignored. When the two sides fight, customers lose access to the shows in question, but are generally still expected to pay the full price for a product that they literally do not receive. Last year, DirecTV and Comcast were both caught charging for costs for regional sports networks, despite the fact that they had no content from a large RSN, Altitude Sports. Both companies had dropped Altitude two months earlier. At least Comcast offered refunds. DirecTV kept charging people. Can you break your contract with your cable company when you discover that you have been charged for a product that has not been delivered? Generally no. However, ISPs may charge you for a month, even if you cancel halfway through the month. In other contexts, fraud is charged for services that you deliberately do not provide.

The smart home market is another area where this problem is rampant. A number of companies have launched hardware that can fully cooperate with other systems, only to intentionally ruin their own equipment as part of the bankruptcy. Planned aging is itself outdated, replaced by programmed aging. Spectrum is the newest company to win this badge of honor because it refused to allow its Zigbee security cameras to communicate with Zigbee devices from other companies. If something prevents the smart home concept from getting off the ground, then it’s the way the industry repeatedly burns its own early adopters.

One of the characteristics of programmed aging is that when it happens, people often have no story. When Rockstar lost his license for the music in GTA IV, the company immediately pulled the affected songs out of the game. There was no option to buy them for your own personal use, even if you wanted to. Apparently it was not worth renewing Rockstar’s rights or the company was unable to do so. Neither of these statements does anything for the people who have purchased the game and want the soundtrack to be included.

Imagine if this standard applied to films. What if Hollywood studios or streaming services had to pay royalties for every song in a movie for a certain period? What would happen if those agreements inevitably expired? If that sounds crazy, I want to remind you that Hollywood literally patched an in-theater movie last December. Does anyone want to hear the Star Wars replacement numbers when the license expires with John Williams because Disney and his estate cannot reach an agreement around 2050?

Similarly, have people on Earth chosen to continue doing business with Equifax after their data breach in 2017? Can we have a say in whether this company should continue to exist? That is not an unreasonable request, given that we are forced to do business with it.

What is striking about many of these results is how nobody is to blame. Apple has purchased Xnor.ai, so Apple has all rights to terminate previous license agreements. Wyze cannot expect to continue to benefit from unlicensed technology. And finally, end users should not expect to maintain permanent access to a technology that Wyze offers, even if Wyze did not explicitly inform said users that they were only renting a feature they thought they were buying. If you accept the rules, the conclusion is inevitable: regular users are sewn to a certain extent and nobody cares.

We have not always accepted these regulations. Again, I am not trying to base Wyze here – the company is responding to the facts as they exist on the ground today and I am the first to recognize that this specific situation is relatively small potatoes. The problem is that it is not just one event or company. It is everywhere.

If Intel or AMD were founded today, they would be called Chiply. You would sign up for a service that has sent you a CPU of your choice with a corresponding monthly fee and a hardwired 30-day validation requirement. Do you want to save money? No problem! Simply agree to run a performance analysis program and share your personal web traffic 24/7 so that Chiply can collect useful data to improve future products. You can’t see what data the profiler is collecting and you can’t know what Chiply does with it, and you certainly don’t get information about which “trusted partners” Chiply sells to share it with, and you’d never be told that that trusted partners are not required to protect your data, and Chiply would never voluntarily admit that it has run the profiling application on everyone’s computer, whether you have paid a monthly fee or not.

But hey. Free CPU.

