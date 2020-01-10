Welcome Sherri Blanchard, M.D., to Douglas Primary Care

Loading...

Wyoming Medical Center welcomes Sherri Blanchard, MD to Douglas Primary Care. She welcomes new patients of all ages to the Douglas Clinic at 110 N. Second St.

Dr. Blanchard always knew she wanted to be a doctor. Of her five siblings, 4 are in the medical field. As the youngest, she watched all her older siblings go through school and start their careers. Her brother, who is ten years older, is also a doctor. She always looked up to him and he kindly directed her training by teaching her big words and medical terminology at a young age. She made small medical books as a child that tried to imitate him. Although her parents did not attend college, they encouraged their children to continue their education and set very high standards for hard work and success. Her father worked for 40 years at Ross Laboratories, the company that makes Similac baby food. Her mother upholstered and worked as a seamstress. She eventually switched to Coachman, the company that makes caravans.

Dr. Blanchard had two children before studying medicine. She was a single parent through much of her education. She worked very hard to balance her education and raise her children. Her children remember that she went to school with her and was given a box of microscope slides to keep herself busy while she was studying for her medical school classes.

Nor has she ever missed a band concert or sporting event that one of her children attended.

As a natural caregiver, primary care was the best choice for her. As the youngest, she was the last at home and needed to take care of her mother and keep in touch with her father even after they separated. She had her daughter at 17 and her son after marrying a few years later. She tried to go to college when her children were young, but it was more important to her to be a mother when she was very young. The time had finally come when both children were at school. In 1994 she graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Magna cum Laude. She then attended the Texas A&M School of Medicine and completed her Master of Science in 1998. She then worked for four years at the Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas.

Previously, she worked in Douglas from 2004 to 2010. She was medical director of the walk-in clinic at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette for nine years before returning to Douglas, where she always felt at home.

