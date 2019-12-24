Loading...

An Edmontoner who was previously homeless has become more confident and independent since two voluntary friends entered his life about three years ago.

In 2010, Gilles Pilon was at the Hope Mission and Herb Jamieson Center while working at McDonalds. But then he started to fight.

"Things started to fall apart. I went down and down like a roller coaster. "

Pilon was diagnosed with depression and an anxiety disorder. He lost his job.

But thanks to the support of the community, he worked his way back.

In 2014, Edmonton's Housing First initiative helped him find his own home.

People sometimes face challenges when they move from the street to a permanent home – and here the Catholic Social Service helps to fill a gap.

"You don't have much social connection," said Stephanie Medford, coordinator of Welcome Home.

“They may have left their communities behind on the street and may not be in touch with friends and family.

"They are quite isolated and lonely in their new location most of the time and they found that this was a major hurdle for them to keep their home."

The program launched in 2012 currently helps around 50 people.

“We bring each participant together with two volunteers who meet regularly to spend time with them, build a relationship, do fun things, get them out of the house and into the community, and give them the social connection that they may be missing, ”said Medford said.

Pilon needed this company.

"For the first time, yes, you were basically alone, lonely," he said. "You had no contact with anyone."

Pilon has been with the volunteer Helena Gledhow for three years. More recently, her husband David.

“The idea of ​​making friends with someone and sharing some good times with them is really good. I enjoy that, ”said David.

The couple took Pilon with them for coffee, in restaurants and to watch films.

"We were at Fort Edmonton carrying our basket, picnicking and walking around the place for hours," Helen said. Pilon is very interested in history.

The program is always looking for more volunteers and is funded by Catholic social services.

These volunteers say Welcome Home Pilon should help, but it was worth it for them too.

"It feels so good," said Helen.

"It's something it's worth belonging to. You can see the benefits of it. It's a good way to spend part of my time."

After spending four to eight hours a month together, the trio now has a special bond.

“We make phone calls once or twice a week to see how everyone is doing. We make each other laugh. We were there for each other, they were there for each other, ”said Gilles.

"If I need a shoulder to cry or something is going on in my life, they're there. It's kind of a family."

