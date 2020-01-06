Weird robots start CES 2020

Loading...

It was a strange start. We on the robotics beat knew so much when Proctor & Gamble debuted a robot that was able to deliver a role TP to a cracker in need through its Charmin brand.

The Charmin robot gets a lot of eyebrows when CES 2020 starts. RollBot is not a real product, but a concept that is intended to draw attention to the future of the bathroom experience. As editor-in-chief Larry Dignan of ZDNet rightly said: “It is a bit unclear to me whether the products or puns in the press material are worse.”

Admittedly, as Baron employee Eric Savitz notes, every company is a technology company in 2020, but maybe Charmin should adhere to cartoon bears.

But that is just the tip of the technical iceburg on this year’s Titanic technical ball. While the event starts, we also met a robot cat that (what else?) Is designed to bring food to restaurants in restaurants.

Of course a waiter from a robot cat makes sense.

BellaBot is the foundation of the Chinese technology company PuduTech. Believe it or not, it’s actually a restart of the existing PuduTech robot waiter product, which was essentially an autonomous wheeled rack that delivered food on trays. The cat aspect exists as a cartoon character on a new screen interface.

Why a cat? I do not know. Nobody seems to know. It is CES 2020, therefore.

The experience is actually interactive. If you pet the cartoon cat’s ears, he purrs. It talks too. “The owner’s hands are so warm.” That is literally what it says. If it wants you to pick up food, it meows. Why? CES 2020.

What is interesting here is that PuduTech is a legitimate robot company with many units on the market. It has distributed around 2,000 waiters for robots to restaurant owners in China, a growing market for robotics, largely thanks to the country’s Made in China 2025 initiative, which fired the automation fires in a bustling start-up scene.

So why the cartoon cat’s face? It is an indication of something that we have been expecting for some time: robots are no longer new in themselves. They even become commonplace, so much so that companies can no longer rely solely on functional technology to stand out. If you want to win at the robotics game in the 2020s, you need a gimmick. A spinning cartoon cat with an attitude might be enough.

The UBTech Walker robot update is the latest in the crazy robot sector. Walker is reminiscent of the Asimo robot from Sony and is designed to do almost the same thing: chasing a crowd. This year, Walker has added robotic Tai Chi and yoga to his repertoire of circus tricks.

And that is very much what these robots stand for, the circus that we have imposed on ourselves with our technology obsession.

Certainly, a number of very new and useful robots will debut at CES this year. And I’ve heard about (but haven’t tasted yet) a robotic pizza oven that continues a fascinating trend towards automation in the pizza game.

But be warned, the crazy antics have only just begun. If it is a week going through a crowded room full of crazy machines, this reporter frankly prefers to flee to Disneyland.