Weird footage from China reveals that Coronavirus Origin City is now a ghost town

The exotic corona virus (2019-nCoV) has panicked much of Asia. And the rest of the world is on alert with various notices and precautions for public health. Wuhan, the huge capital of the Chinese province of Hubei, from which the virus comes, has become a virtual ghost town. Hong Kong is now in a panic as the government continues to refuse to close the Chinese mainland borders.

Drone shots of Wuhan, China

The streets of Wuhan are empty, millions of people are blocked, while Chinese officials try to stop the transmission of the deadly virus.

Drone recordings of this Chinese megacity with 11 million inhabitants show how alarming this health crisis has become in just a few weeks. Many are wondering if the same scenario will happen all over the world as scientists look for ways to fight the new virus.

When viewing the footage in the following tweet, consider that around 11 million people live in this sprawling capital. In principle, this corresponds to New York City plus Chicago.

Drone footage shows Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, that is beginning to resemble a ghost town in the middle of the corona virus lockdown. Pic.twitter.com/8aVwHiLABg

February 6, 2020

Coronavirus whistle dead

Li Wenliang, the Wuhan doctor who tried to sound the alarm, is now dead.

He shared concerns about a SARS-like virus in a chat group on December 30. However, the Chinese government reprimanded him instead of paying attention to his warning signs. Police arrested Li Wenliang and caused him to sign a letter admitting that he had made “false comments” that “severely disrupted the social order.”

He started coughing on January 10th. The next day he had a fever. And just two days later, the whistleblowing doctor was sick enough to be hospitalized. The symptoms persisted even when he was hospitalized.

The 33-year-old ophthalmologist died on January 30.

Sad news: Li Wenliang, the Wuhan doctor who first raised the alarm about the #Corona virus, has died.

Instead of listening to him, the Chinese Communist authorities arrested him and forced him to write “self-criticism,” a Maoist method of punishing dissenting voices. pic.twitter.com/NKpdnSv6nM

February 6, 2020

When the news from Dr. Li Wenliang’s death was released, the trend began on the Chinese social media site Weibo. After “Wuhan’s government owes Dr. Li Wenliang and apologies” and “We want freedom of speech” became the trend, the comments were quickly censored by the Chinese government.

The Chinese government tried to suppress the news of his death entirely. To save time before he announced his death, they used ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) to beat his heart and oxygenate the blood. This gave them almost a week to say that the doctor was in critical condition when it was long past.

We mourn deeply for # Wuhan doctor Li wenliang, who unfortunately got infected with the new #Corona virus in the fight against the epidemic. After all her efforts, Li died at 2:58 a.m. on February 7th. Pic.twitter.com/mbYA3wB4pn

February 6, 2020

Hong Kong’s open borders

A crisis is also looming in Hong Kong as people come from mainland China. Some hospital workers went on strike to get the government to close the border. People fear that Hong Kong will soon suffer the same fate as Wuhan because the virus is not in the details of the tweeted video.

When Hong Kong faces #coronavirus, its citizens are furious that the city limits are still open. Medicines threaten to strike and activists are back on the streets.

More about the outbreak here: https://t.co/LGpGWhoWoc pic.twitter.com/kBZy9D35R4

February 3, 2020

Coronavirus cruise ship docks in the United States

However, the corona virus is not limited to Asia. Sick passengers on a cruise ship that arrived in New York Harbor this morning are being screened for the deadly virus. Imagine the catastrophic consequences if these sick people were actually infected with thousands of other people on board the ship for days.

The cruise ship Royal Caribbean docks in New Jersey and “at least a dozen Chinese passengers” are tested for corona virus. Http://t.co/wlyPmjuNOC pic.twitter.com/TneQ8pFiUa

February 7, 2020

At least three passengers were carried on stretchers from The Anthem of the Seas. An American passenger spoke to local news in the following tweet video about how Royal Caribbean management did not tell them about the sick passengers during the cruise.

Passengers aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise liner that was docking in New Jersey said they had no idea that there were concerns that others on board may have #Coronavirus -> # LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/VaVvdG5hJb

February 7, 2020

Quarantines and travel bans can stop the virus from spreading, but respiratory viruses are difficult to control. The CDC continues to inform and inform about the precautions to be taken.