Weinstein remarks manufactured in advance of I understood he was a rapist

Actress Ellen Pompeo has responded to criticism around a freshly resurfaced clip of the “Grey’s Anatomy” star showing to empathize with convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein.

Pompeo, 50, has been accused by lots of of victim blaming in the controversial clip lower from an hour-extended Oxford Union Q&A. The television star was fast to guarantee fans the snippet is staying taken out of context and that the highlighted panel discussion took location just before the flood of accusations from the former movie exec arrived to light.

“Hey girls sorry if video clips are upsetting!!,” Pompeo tweeted Thursday afternoon. “It’s out of context & it’s also major a matter to speak about on a system like this…people who have been abused or assaulted need to request steering from a therapist… this is not a healthy position for subject areas this significant.”

She ongoing, “For people who feel offended or are taking this personally this panel was 2 + many years in the past and it was way before the entire stories of the gals arrived out I Unquestionably did not know he was a rapist at that level … that took shit to a whole distinct amount.”

All through the July 2018 discussion in concern, the actress dealt with ladies who may have discovered on their own in compromising positions with Weinstein, stating, “I think we bear some responsibility, not all, but it usually takes two to tango for sure.

“That’s not to blame the victim, which is just to say — I did go into a area with Harvey Weinstein, I sat at a table with him, I experienced a most likely two and a 50 % several hours with him. He by no means reported just about anything inappropriate to me, he never designed any form of physical progress to me.”

In 2017 — prompted by the #MeToo movement — exposés by The New York Moments and The New Yorker accused Weinstein of preying on Hollywood stars for in excess of 30 a long time.