Even though it was cold yesterday, it was just one of those nice spring days when you feel like spring is finally over.

Then this idea melts a little when you look at the forecast and find that the snow is in it again. Although we had almost no snow this winter, some places could see more than 3 inches by the time people woke up Saturday morning.

There will probably be snow tonight, with the heaviest amounts west of Route 495. (Dave Epstein / WBUR)

The good news is that while Saturday will be a depressing meteorological day, Sunday is the most important weekend. The sun will be plentiful and temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees. The snow will be gone – and it may seem like a distant memory coming Sunday.

Some noteworthy things about the upcoming snow: Since almost all of it will fall during the night, it has the potential for maximum accumulation during this time of year. If snowfall was occurring in the middle of the afternoon, I wouldn’t worry about the buildup. However, the weather will mean that we will see a few inches of the coastline, especially above the higher elevations. The snow will generally be heavy and wet, meaning there may be some scattered damage to the trees, leading to another round of power outages.

On Friday night, a storm will move south from New England and bring a mixed bag of time. (Courtesy of tropical delicacies)

We haven’t seen an inch of snow in Boston so late in the ’90s. The largest snowfall at the end of Logan Airport season was 3.2 inches on April 28, 1987.

Let’s hope this is the last time, while somewhere in November or December we have to talk about it. Have a nice weekend.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Friday: Partly sunny. High near 50.

Friday night: Rain and snow. Snow can accumulate as expected along the coast and up to 5 inches well inland. Low 32-37.

Saturday: Early rain or snow, then clouds and rain with residual rain. High near 45.

week: Sunny. Chance for a shower at night. High 54-59.

Monday: Partly sunny. Showers possible High near 55.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a height of about 60.