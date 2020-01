Weekend storm will bring mainly rain to the region

Video: weekend storm will mainly bring rain to the region

Updated: 23:41 EST EST Jan 23, 2020

LESS COLD DEGREES. WE HAVE A JUST QUANTITY OF HIGH CLOUDS. MANY OF THESE MAY BE DISAPPEARED TOMORROW. WE WILL GET THE SUN. AND THEN WITH SOUTHWEST WINDS, IT WILL COME THROUGH THE NORTHEAST WHICH WILL LEAD TO A MARINE INFLUENCE, FEELING OCEAN CLOUDS LATE IN THE DAY. OVERNIGHT TOMORROW AND SATURDAY EXPECT A LOT OF CLOUDS AND MIST AND DRIZZLE. SHOULD WE GET A LITTLE OF FOG AND DRIZZLE IN NORTHERN MIDDLESEX AND WORCESTER COUNTY, IT COULD BE JUST COLD ENOUGH FOR A TOUCH OF WHITE AND FREEZING DRIZZLE, barely 32 DEGREES. AND THEN FURTHER AT LUNCH, DRIZZLE BAGS BUT IT ISN’T COLD. THE RAIN WILL COME FROM WEST IN THE EVENING HOURS. NOT LIKE COLD THIS EVENING, 20 IN COLD POINTS, 30 IN BOSTON. ONE OR TWO POINTS MAY BE COLDER. AND THEN THE SUN, NOT BAD. TEMPERATURES IN THE 1940s. THE WIND WILL TURN FROM THE NORTHEAST. WE TURN CLOUDY AND WET SATURDAY DURING THE DAY. THIS IS WHAT WE TALK ABOUT. THERE IS SNOW. IT IS CENTERED HERE. WE WILL GET RAIN FROM THIS STORM. IT IS HEAVY HEAVY IN A SIX HOUR WINDOW CENTERED ON SATURDAY EVENING AS THE SECONDARY STORM CUT THROUGH OUR REGION. BUT WHEN THEY LIVE IN THE NORTH OF THE UNITED STATES, THE TRUE WEATHER IS ASSOCIATED WITH THE NORTH. IN THE MOUNTAINS IT IS NOT CLEAN SNOW. IT WILL BE RAIN, MIXTURE AND SNOW FOR ACCUMULATION FOR THE NORTHERN MOUNTAINS. THE RESULT WATCHES SATURDAY. THE LIGHT RAIN IS COMING AND THE HEAVY RAIN SATURDAY EVENING. HEAVY SHOWERS BUT IT IS ELIMINATED BY THE TIME WE GET ON SUNDAY. WE WILL HAVE A WIND BLOWING IN SATURDAY IN SATURDAY EVENING. A LITTLE IMPACT WITH THE RAIN BECAUSE IT IS STRONG SOMETIMES ON SATURDAY EVENING A SWEET START TO THE NEXT WEEK. TEMPERATURES GRADUALLY INCREASE DOWN. I DON’T SEE NEXT

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday, with rain falling throughout the day on Saturday.

