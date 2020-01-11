WEEKEND READING: A collection of our best stories from the past seven days

Loading...

People mourn a memorial service at Western University in London, Ont. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, four western students died in the crash of Ukraine International Airline flight PS752 in Iran. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

The plane crash in Iran this week dominated the headlines worldwide, and also in London, where Western University mourns the four students on board the doomed flight. But there were also many other notable local news stories last week. Here is a collection of some of our best works from the past seven days:

LONDON IN MOURNING

It surprised Western University and the entire city: four of the 176 people killed in the Wednesday crash of Ukranian International Airlines flight 752, which had just left Iran for Kiev, Ukraine, with the most passengers en route to Canada, lived West. In the press room of The Free Press our reporters were able to merge the life stories of the four lost Londoners within a few hours: Ghazal Nourian, Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Sajedeh Saraeian and Milad Nahavandi. READ HERE

$ 4 MILLION LEGAL SUIT

Our Dale Carruthers have disclosed the details of a high-profile civil lawsuit against two local police departments, a few women’s rights groups, and several individuals affiliated with those organizations. It was filed by Marcel Marcellin, a one-off London police officer who was fired from a job at City Hall last year after being accused of long-term assault on his ex-wife (all charges were later withdrawn). READ HERE

WHAT IS HERITAGE?

That is a good question, and it has often been discussed in the London City Hall. The final round revolves around a small, abandoned house in the Blackfriars district of London, and whether it deserves to be protected against possible demolition. The city council will decide within a few days whether the owners can raid it and replace it with a new house whose design promises to be consistent with the neighborhood. A heritage activist wants to make it. READ HERE

A WARNING FOR PARENTS

Our Jane Sims builds on a warning from the local police about intimate images to write an eye-opening story for parents whose children get phones, iPods and other gadgets on the internet. She interviewed Catherine Tabak of the Canadian Center for Child Protection, who gave this blunt remark about the potential risks of technology and the need for boundaries and self-esteem. “Those devices are donated and those conversations don’t take place before they open the gifts.” READ HERE