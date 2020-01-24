WEEKEND READING: A collection of our best stories from the past seven days

Scott Merrick of the Oakville Marlins takes part in the 400m freestyle during the 3rd annual London Gliders Swim Meet. 180 swimmers from 12 clubs in southwestern Ontario took part in the Special Olympics meeting at the Aquatic Center in London on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

It was another busy week for our reporters and photographers. A Hollywood casting. The hockey milestone of a coach. A concerning medical departure. And much much more. Our newsroom led the local news coverage as usual, and here is a collection of some of our best works this week:

DALE HUNTER’S MILESTONES

Our Ryan Pyette considered the two-decade term of office of London Knights coach Dale Hunter when he approached his 800th OHL coaching win (a milestone he reached on Thursday night). Pyette has a fascinating clog about Hunter’s personal link with one of the other two OHL coaches to hit 800, and he summarizes Hunter: “If you are not sharp, he will bury you in the coaching battle.” READ HERE

STATE OF THE CITY

The Mayor of London’s annual State of the City address is something of a milestone on the local political calendar and draws north to 1,000 business people and community leaders while the city’s top politician sets out his or her vision. Ed Holder’s second “State” speech was this week, and our Megan Stacey was there and offered this analysis on the most important part of his speech – a plan to replace the existing London Transit fleet with electric buses. READ HERE

HEART DOCTOR LEAVES LONDON

Exclusively by our Norman De Bono, this is one of the best read stories on lfpress.com in memory: Bob Kiaii, former head of cardiac care at the London Health Sciences Center and a pioneer in robot-assisted cardiac surgery, has left London and believes that the budget-tight hospital in London no longer considers cardiac care as a priority. “Due to cost limitations, they have to make decisions and cardiac care is not an area that has remained state-of-the-art in its operation,” the doctor said. READ HERE

CASTING CALL

Our Dan Brown put his colorful twist on what could otherwise have been a boring story, as around 2,000 hopeful people emerged as extras in a Jason Momoa series filming in St. Thomas. Brown, who has been writing about art for years, noted that many of the auditions looked like. . . Momoa itself. If the audition line-up was a soap, Brown wrote, it would be called The Bearded and The Burly. READ HERE