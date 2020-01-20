Weekend marred by violence in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – It was a busy weekend for the local police and it had nothing to do with the weather.

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured on Saturday and Sunday in three separate incidents.

A shooting in Burnaby is the newest of the three violent events. Shots sounded at the busy intersection of Canada Way and Willingdon Avenue around 6:30 PM. Sunday, across the street from BCIT. Mounties said that a man in his late twenties was beaten and taken to the hospital in serious condition after they arrived at the Chevron in the area where he was found.

It is believed that the shooting was the target, but the RCMP still has to make arrests.

The violent series of events began on Saturday night after a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a popular Vancouver shopping mall. The man was found around 8:30 PM, police say, at the Marine Gateway Cineplex near Southwest Marine Drive and Cambie.

The Vancouver police said it did not believe the public was in danger. Anyway, the discovery sent a shock by some shoppers on Sunday afternoon.

“Normally this kind of thing is definitely not in these areas,” a man told NEWS 1130. “This is one of the first times we’ve seen anything so close to home.”

The murder was followed hours later by the murder of a 45-year-old woman in the Gastown neighborhood of Vancouver, near Abbott and Water streets.

Few details have been made available about this case, but the Vancouver police said they were called around 1:30 am Sunday.

First responders would have tried to resuscitate the victim, but could not.

None of the three arrests have been made and the police want to talk to anyone who has information about these investigations.

You can contact the Burnaby RCMP 604.646.9999, the Murder Department of the VPD at 604.717.2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.

– With files from Jonathan Szekeres, Tarnjit Parmar, Lisa Steacy and Mike Lloyd