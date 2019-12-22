Weekend box office: "The Rise Of Skywalker" reaches far less than $ 200 million, and "Cats" coughs up a furball

Loading...

Avengers: Endgame holds the record for the biggest opening weekend ever with $ 357 million, followed by Avengers: Infinity War with $ 257 million, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens with $ 247 million and Star Wars : Episode VIII – The Last Jedi with $ 220 million. The $ 179 million opening weekend for Star Wars Episode IX – The Rose of Skywalker would rank approximately 11th, roughly even with Captain America: Civil War. It's also good for the third-best December opening ever after the other two Star Wars films from this decade.

Should Disney be disappointed by $ 179 million? No way, because between Christmas and New Year, every day at the box office is like a weekend day, and even with a film as big as a Star Wars, there are people who choose not to see it the weekend before Christmas because you are waiting to see it on Christmas Day or with your family during the week. Will it raise the $ 936 million that The Force Awakens earns domestically? Probably not, but it could exceed Black Panther numbers ($ 700 million) and $ 1 billion worldwide, even without much help from China that Star Wars doesn't like.

Despite the divided audience, Rise of Skywalker will get the mixed reviews (57 percent at Rotten Tomatoes, only marginally better than the 53 percent at Phantom Menace) and even the relatively weak Cinemascore (B +, lower than even Solos A-). The audience will still be interested in it because it's a Star Wars film, because it's the end of a storyline that will play out in 42 years, and because everyone wants to see what all the fuss is about. It will finally be Disney's seventh billion dollar film of the year.

As expected, some of the revenue from Jumanji: Next Level was also consumed as revenue decreased 56 percent to $ 25.8 million. However, it has already earned $ 101.2 million domestically and is likely to be the second most important choice for cinema-goers even during the holidays. Disney & # 39; s Frozen is still doing well after five weeks, earning another $ 12.6 million to bring domestic revenue to $ 387 million. It should outperform Spider-Man: Far from Home on Monday and make sure Disney has all five of the best movies of the year.

Fourth place goes to the film of the year, "What did you think?" To Cats, whose production Universal spent $ 80-100 million and for whom he hired stars like Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift. The company earned $ 6.5 million on the opening weekend. It's not a good thing, but it could have survived. A few years ago, the musical The Greatest Showman opened the same weekend in December with just $ 8.8 million, but with an A Cinemascore and amazing word of mouth, and the film managed to blossom into a $ 175 million hit over the holidays , Cats, on the other hand, have a C + Cinemascore. This is really bad and the 19 percent at Rotten Tomatoes doesn't help. It's not exactly dead on arrival, but it came with its own set of defibrillators.

Jay Roach's Bombshell earned $ 5.07 million in 1,480 cinemas, which isn't exactly great for the film. However, Lionsgate only spent $ 32 million on it, and even with a slow start, the Fox News image has a good chance of getting its nickel back at the end of the two-week vacation period. The 65 percent of Rotten Tomatoes isn't a big blessing, but Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron should take enough asses over the holidays to make a small profit and consider some awards.

Behind Bombshell, but also with Cats' first week, ran another week from Knives Out, which raised $ 6.12 million to bring the total to $ 89.5 million and $ 185 million worldwide , Cry out for a few original adult-themed films in Knives Out and Ford v. Ferrari – in tenth place with $ 1.64 million and $ 101 million total – for not leasing the box office to Disney.

Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell did not flip it over in the second week and after 44 days dropped 44 percent from its weak opening to a bleak $ 2.5 million and $ 9.5 million. At $ 1.9 million, Queen & Slim is still there, as it has now earned $ 36 million. Black Christmas ranked 9th with $ 1.8 million and a total of $ 7.2 million.

On Christmas Day, a few more films will be multiplexed to compete for these vacation dollars. The very well received Little Women by Greta Gerwig will take on the animated spies in Disguise, while Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems will hit the mark.

