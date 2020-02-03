Weekend barn fire considered not suspicious

A huge barn fire where millions of people have suffered and thousands of pigs are dead is not considered suspicious.

Updated: 3 February 2020

Several fire brigades, including the Tillsonburg fire brigade, were called early in the morning on a fire in the barn on Hawkins Road. (Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services Facebook)

A huge barn fire where millions of people have suffered and thousands of pigs are dead is not considered suspicious.

The Oxford OPP will not investigate the fire in the Hawkins Road shed and it is not considered suspicious by the fire department, police said Monday morning.

The fire broke out early Saturday and caused up to $ 10 million in damage. No fewer than 6,000 pigs were involved in the fire.

Crews kept extinguishing hotspots for much of the day using an excavator to lift the shed roof.

