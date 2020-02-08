Week in Trailers: “Spiral”, “The Jesus Rolls”, “The Way Back” & more

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJE4pCz2WRg (/ embed)

The Jesus is rolling

John Turturro returns as Jesus Quintana, bowling alley enemy of The Big Lebowski, for a new spin-off film. The clip is opened when Jesus is released from prison and the director warns him that he has one ‘strike’ left. However, Jesus does not worry about it. The rest of the scenes tease Jesus’ quirky adventures with his best friend Petey (Bobby Cannavale) by his side, including a shoplifting and a stint as two-thirds of a Throuple. Pete Davidson also appears as their new comrade. (February 28)

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Every super villain must start somewhere. Steve Carell returns as Gru’s voice, but this time Gru is just a kid looking for his big breakthrough at Vicious 6 headquarters. When he is mocked by the interviewers because he is small and young, Gru shows how despicable he is already – by stealing their precious emerald stone. What looks like a victory, soon turns into a debacle when Gru realizes that a minion is exchanging the gem for a googly-eyed pet rock. Imagine on the Rolling Stones: “You can’t always get what you want”, Gru and the followers race against the worst villains in the world to pay back on time. (3 July)

Mulan

In the last Disney trailer for the remake of the live action, we get to know the bad guys facing Mulan (portrayed by Yifei Liu). Their army leader Bori Khan (pictured by Jason Scott Lee) promises to avenge the death of his father once the imperial city is taken over. Elsewhere it is suggested that Mulan’s connection with Xian Lang (depicted by Li Gong), the form-changing witch who fights alongside the Huns, is more complicated than it seems. Although Mulan is the target of Lang, she recognizes Mulan’s true self and warns that “you will die as if you are something that you are not” (March 27).

Spiral

Detective Ezekiel Banks (portrayed by Chris Rock) finds the latest addition to the Saw franchise deep in a case of the creepy murder or a cop. It is soon discovered that crime is far from isolated: a series of murders all have two things in common: sadistic torture and police victims. The clip teases Samuel L. Jackson depicting a respected police veteran (“Do you want to play games, asshole?”) And ends with Detective Banks who faces an impossible situation: stay chained to a pipe where torture will certainly follow or use a hacksaw to become free. (15 May)

The way back

Once a promising high school athlete with a full-ride scholarship for him, Jack Cunningham (portrayed by Ben Affleck) was turned away from that future and sunk into a much harsher reality: self-destruction over past regret and the fraught relationship with his father. However, he has offered a way to return to the game as the new coach of the failing high school team of his alma mater. Jacks reluctant “yes” not only brings the young boys together, but also gives him the chance to see his past. The clips promise many tormented tears and motivational speeches to the court. (6 March)