Weed company publishes mea culpa for bogarting Alicia Keys Grammy's number

Drug dealers often end up in court – but not that way.

On Monday, Page Six published a story that made fun of California’s small marijuana retailer Autumn Brands, which released a press release that claimed when Alicia Keys Beyoncé left the Grammys stage for sending her “orange box” thanked her product. (Keys spoke, of course, about one of the orange coat racks filled with items from Queen Bey’s Ivy Park fashion line that she’d sent to her prominent friends – and which were then featured on Instagram.)

Then on Tuesday we received a call from Keys’ lawyers at Holland & Knight asking us to hand over the press release. A lawyer who dealt with the matter said to us: “We’ll take care of it. It’s not true (Keys stuffed Autumn Brands). “

In the meantime, Autumn Brands apologized to us and said, “We made a mistake and jumped the weapon.” She “initially thought stupidly” that she was promoting the brand and was “too excited”. Hanna Brand, partner of Autumn Brand, tells us “In the effort to be humorous and carefree, we unintentionally made it a confirmation. We apologize for any misunderstandings and congratulate Mrs. Keys on another successful year.”

