Wednesday's first things first - Adweek

Welcome to First Things First, Adweek’s new daily resource for marketers. We publish the content every morning under First Things First on Adweek.com (like this post). However, if you want it to go straight to your inbox, you can sign up for the email here.

This CBD brand popup wants your unwanted products

With so many CBD-infused products on the market, first-time CBD users or curious viewers may need a little help – and motivation – to choose the brand they want to try.

Charlotte’s Web, a leader in CBD that sells hemp products, wants to educate consumers about how to make their CBD products by asking them to trade unwanted or questionable bottles from other brands.

The Colorado-based company opened the CBD swap pop-up in Miami, a store to promote Charlotte’s web products and educate consumers about hemp growing and manufacturing. The pop-up is a physical extension of “Trust The Earth”, the brand’s first high profile advertising campaign that started in fall 2019. The campaign is aligned with the brand’s mission to promote hemp as a natural way to improve the quality of life.

Continue reading: The swap program runs until February 1st and is the first of its kind for a CBD company.

How retailers turn plastic bag bans into branding opportunities

While the Americans certainly love their amenities, the tide has turned disposable plastic bags on. Laws have been passed to ban them in several countries, while others are still pending. And while this may be annoying to some customers, retailers across the country are taking the opportunity to provide these customers with reusable branded bags. The bags serve more than just the practical purpose of replacing their disposable counterparts – they become small, portable billboards for the brand message that follow consumers home and remain useful over time. Retailers such as Trader Joe, Target, Publix, The Container Store and others took this opportunity to sell bags that remind consumers of their brand before heading off to the next shopping spree.

Continue reading: “The reusability of a bag means that brand awareness multiplies each time it is used,” said Robert Lockyer, founder and CEO of Delta Global, which manufactures packaging for upscale brands.

The 7 greatest insights into the future of television on the TCA Winter Press Tour



After 13 days, the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour ended on Sunday with dozens of broadcast, cable, and streaming channels sharing their programming plans for the first half of 2020. The TCA’s semi-annual press tour always offers a fascinating glimpse into the current state of the TV industry, when the influx of new streaming services (even more so this year) led to record-breaking 532 scripted programs that were broadcast in 2019.

Adweek’s TV and media editor, Jason Lynch, and our streaming editor, Kelsey Sutton, were both on tour in Pasadena, California, and put together seven takeaways. Streamers insisted that the increasingly crowded market would definitely not be an issue; Multi-season renewals multiplied; Spin-off announcements replaced (mostly) revival announcements; merged networks; 2020 will be the year of many finals; and an increasing number of cable networks are being hired for screenplay shows.

Continue reading: The networks addressed some of the industry’s top issues that went on the press tour as they set their agendas for the year ahead – and beyond.

Why this creative TBWA market leader wants to focus more on older industry professionals

A few months ago, Walter T. Geer III, svp and Group Creative Director at TBWA Worldhealth, published a harmless post on LinkedIn about what he thought was an excessively long period for advertising professionals under the age of 40.40 But the post caught fire: About 24,000 people liked the post, almost 1,900 took the time to weigh it up. Adweek’s Doug Zanger caught up with Geer to find out what he had learned from publishing a simple but provocative statement that everyone could see.

Continue reading