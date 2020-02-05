Wednesday Deals: Save on iMacs, iPhone Essentials and more

Wednesday’s best deals include Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina iMac for $ 1,599, a new RAVPower gold box with key iPhone features, and the best price ever for the Arlo baby monitor. In the latest lunch break from 9to5Toys there is all this and more.

You’ll save $ 200 on Apple’s 27-inch 5K iMac

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac with 3 GHz / 8 GB / 1 TB for $ 1,599, This corresponds to a saving of $ 200 compared to the regular tariff and our previous mention. The latest 27-inch iMac from Apple has a beautiful 5K retina display, AMD graphics, several Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports and Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid content creation engine for professionals, the 5K iMac from Apple is for you.

Gold Box RAVPower sale from $ 12

RAVPower on Amazon offers up to 30% reduced its portable chargers and other accessories. From $ 12This is the perfect opportunity to refresh your portable power adapter and maybe even take a nice charger with you. You will find a selection of power banks from 16750 mAh to 32000 mAh as well as a range of high-quality USB-C chargers, car adapters and even a USB-C lightning cable. Check out the entire sale here.

Arlo Baby Monitor offers HomeKit support

Amazon offers the Arlo Baby HomeKit-enabled camera and monitor for $ 100, For comparison, with today’s deal, which corresponds to our previous mention, the price is usually $ 120 or more. This is also a new all-time low on Amazon. This baby monitor offers HomeKit compatibility, 1080p feeds, bidirectional wireless communication and much more. There is also the possibility to play child-friendly nursery rhymes directly via the recipient.

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit has 15 ports

CalDigit Inc. on Amazon offers its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $ 230, That’s about $ 50 less than the price there and $ 9 more than the lowest price we’ve found so far. If you’re looking for a hub that doesn’t offer I / O capabilities in a modern Mac or PC, this might be the solution for you. When it comes to ports, owners will find five USB-A, three USB-C, SD, DisplayPort, Ethernet and more. With 85 W USB-C in tow, one cable can add to all this connectivity while connecting a MacBook Pro or compatible PC. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

The Brother AirPrint laser printer costs $ 85

Staples offers the Brother Compact All-in-One laser printer with AirPrint for $ 85, The final offer price is displayed at the checkout. Originally listed at $ 150, it is $ 100 through Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen at Staples. This model has everything you need to set up at home, including printing, copying and scanning. With the added AirPrint functions, you can print objects directly from your iOS device. Buying this wireless printer is a good buy if you haven’t switched from inkjet to laser yet.

