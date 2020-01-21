Connie Marie Flores, who played a small role in the Oscar-nominated film “Marriage Story”, is suing a cruise line after finding a bunch of bedbugs in her room, reports CNN.

What is going on: Flores filmed a lawsuit in the United States district court in the central district of California, claiming damages of approximately $ 75,000 for many counts, including negligence, intentional infection and emotional distress, according to CNN.

His trial claims that the cruise line operator could have known (or should have known) about the bedbug infestation and did nothing about it, reports CNN.

Flores (via Fox News ): “Imagine yourself cruising at sea with your cabin infested with bedbugs. There was nowhere to go. We were trapped. We felt helpless. There were bedbugs sticking out of the pillows and the mattress, we felt betrayed. “

Flores "It was a horrible experience, and no one should ever experience such pain and trauma. This ordeal prompted us to be advocates and to educate people who have been exposed to bedbugs. "

Reply: Princess Cruise Lines said it was “very sorry” for the allegations in a statement to CNN.

The cruise line said it was “committed to following and often exceeding strict sanitation and health guidelines”.

The statement said, “Since this is an open trial, we are limited in the information we can share at this time, but it should be noted that our room attendants are highly trained to identify bedbugs and ALL cabins are thoroughly inspected monthly as a preventative measure. “

A bigger picture: Brian Virag, who is the founder of My Bed Bug Lawyer, told Newsweek that 1 in 5 Americans has been exposed to or may know someone who has bedbugs.