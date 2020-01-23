The NBA’s trading deadline of February 6 is in two weeks and with it comes questions about whether the Toronto Raptors are good enough to compete for a title as it is currently being built.

If they are not, a move to put the club above the top – as seen last year with the acquisition of Marc Gasol – will be envisaged for Raptors fans.

However, that is only if this group is not good enough, and according to Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, this team has everything in Toronto to defend its title.

“Yes, I think we’ve proven it before. I think boys played a bigger role this year,” Webster said of Tim and Sid, prior to Wednesday’s tip against the Philadelphia 76ers. “We always look around the edges to see if there is anything better here, but I think it would be a bad service for this group to say that they are not ready and they have not proved it. We are all excited to see where they can go. “

At first glance, that seems like the obvious lip service from Webster, because the GM of one of the top four teams in the East must naturally have confidence – especially since his team has just returned to full strength.

If we take a closer look at that quote, it appears that something could be very enlightening for the Toronto deadline strategy.

“We always look around the edges to see if there is anything better here,” sounds like a disposable line, but it can also be an indication that the Raptors are approaching the deadline with the sole aim of improving the back of their selection and that fans should not expect a big, sparkling movement, like the one that brought Gasol to the city last year.

Of course, the caveat is that the Raptors almost never leak their plans and specifically talking about “the edges” could be an extensive smokescreen.

But in his Wednesday interview, Webster made a point to draw attention to how much faith he and the rest of the Toronto front office had in this current group that they brought together dating from last year’s free bonanza agency.

“I think I’m going back to July last year, when Kawhi (Leonard) decided to leave, I think there was a strong internal belief that we had a very strong group of players who were going to compete again this year, and I don’t think that Webster said once, “I think there has always been a unified spirit within the team. These guys believe they can do it.

“The course of last year’s playoffs gave them all a huge shared experience to phase out, and we tried to bring in a few guys this year who have similar character and work ethics and who fit in with this group So, above all else, I think we were all the foundation for this team to be successful and make it. “

If you stick to the deadline or just make an effort to help improve the 12th or 13th man on the roster, this team would have a big boost in confidence that would match what Webster meant.

Yet there are still two weeks until the trading deadline, so you can never count anything. Especially since this is a club that has only recently returned to full strength, giving Webster and his team a short evaluation period.

Regardless of how much (or little) time he has to prepare, this time of year is one of the main reasons why Webster is the role in which he is. And it’s a role he seems to have a lot of confidence in navigating again – even if he doesn’t make a big deal this year.

“I think this is exactly the time when teams call each team, and that’s where we are,” Webster said. “There is no meat as far as deals go, but I think this is the time we do our due diligence. So in the course of the next two weeks you and the fans and everyone will eat any rumor true or not.

“I love it too.”