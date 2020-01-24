Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 4:39 PM EST / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 4:39 PM EST

COWEN, W.Va. – A Cowen man has been charged several times, including child neglect after the West Virginia State Police announced that he was trying to flee his home when soldiers arrived to serve a warrant.

On Thursday, January 23, the soldiers went to the residence of Jerry Naylor, 63, on Selman Road in Cowen, to serve an arrest warrant against Nicholas County for a sealed charge against Naylor. Soldiers said they were approaching the door, watching a man later identified as Naylor pull a curtain in the bedroom window.

The complaint said the soldiers continued to knock on the front door without a response until a 9-year-old girl finally ran out the front door of the apartment onto the porch. The soldiers said the girl was upset and crying, and when asked if there were adults in the residence, she said her grandpa was in the bedroom, but he ran and she didn’t know where he was going. The girl also said that she was afraid and asked to go to a neighboring apartment where some relatives were found, according to soldiers. Soldiers said the girl also advised the soldiers that the dog would bite in the apartment.

The complaint said soldiers opened the apartment door and asked Naylor to come out. Other soldiers who were on site were able to arrest Naylor outside an apartment door after he stepped out of the back door of his apartment building.

Soldiers said Naylor said he went outside to urinate. However, the soldiers found that Naylor was only wearing socks, the outside temperature was around 42 degrees, and the bathroom in the apartment was right next to Naylor’s bedroom. The soldiers searched Naylor and, according to the complaint, confiscated a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine.

Naylor was accused of hindering a police officer three times, escaping a police officer three times, and neglecting the child, which according to court records resulted in injuries. He is currently being held in the Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $ 5,500.