Webster County man accused of detaining woman, attacking dog and making threats

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 3:05 p.m. EST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 3:05 p.m. EST

James Comuzie

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A Webster County man has been charged several times after police officers alleged that he had held a woman against her will, physically abused and threatened to kill her, and burned her property.

James Comuzie

On Saturday, February 1, the West Virginia state police in Webster County received a phone call related to a domestic incident, according to a lawsuit. Soldiers said that while driving to the scene of the crime, they noticed the victim’s vehicle and caused a traffic problem. The female victim informed the state police that she was being held against her will by James Comuzie [23] from Webster Springs.

According to soldiers, the victim found that Comuzie put a board in front of the bedroom door they were in and prevented her from walking. The victim also said that Comuzie had taken her cell phone to prevent her from calling 911, and said that he would kill anyone who called 911.

The victim said that Comuzie started kicking, slapping, and picking up her dog on the collar before choking the dog and saying he would kill him, the complaint said. Soldiers said the victim said that she had asked Comuzie to leave several times during this incident. When the victim fled the scene with her dog, she advised that Comuzie was threatened with burning her property, according to the complaint.

The complaint said later in the day the soldiers spoke to Comuzie’s mother, who heard Comuzie and the female victim arguing in the bedroom. The mother said that she heard that the victim tried to leave and said that she tried to tell her son to let the victim out. Comuzie’s mother indicated that she didn’t know what else to do and called 911.

Comuzie has been sued for kidnapping, cruelty to animals, interference with emergency communications, domestic violence and terrorist threats. He is currently being held in the Central Regional Jail.