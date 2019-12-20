Weber State football has the mentality of "not retreating" to the national semifinals

Loading...

Although they are only one win away from playing for the FCS national championship, the Weber State Wildcats focus on the task at hand.

That is, play against James Madison as a visitor in the semifinals of the postseason tournament.

For head coach Jay Hill and his team, the name of the game is focused on the Dukes and does not look to the next round, however exciting.

"It's one game at a time, we've been like this for a while," Hill said after Wednesday's practice.

"We know we face a very good opponent, so I think it increases everyone's focus and attention on what we have to do." – Jay Hill, Weber State coach

That game-by-game approach has worked great for the Wildcats, which have already made history at school in 2019, the 100th year of the show's football. Saturday's game will be the first time Weber State will play in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. The champions of the Big Sky Conference Wildcats advanced to the last four with a goodbye in the first round, a 26-20 victory over Kennesaw State in the second and a 17-10 victory over Montana in the quarterfinals.

The next round of the FCS Playoffs will continue to be a revenge tour for the Wildcats. They lost to Montana in the regular season, but they got the best of Griz when it mattered most. His next opponent, James Madison, eliminated the Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the 2017 playoffs in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

In that game two years ago, a narrow 31-28 decision for the Dukes, Weber State

Runner Kevin Smith played especially well in defeat. He gathered 126 total yards and scored two touchdowns. On the way to another confrontation with James Madison, he is eager to help his team get a different result in 2019.

"Having a second chance twice, with two teams that beat us last time is a great feeling," Smith said, also referring to the victory over Montana. "We already got that extra juice with a big chip on our shoulders to get right after them."

So far, the tendency of the Wildcats in the playoffs has been to play from behind in the first half and ride a return in the second half, thanks to a game that changes the game in defense or in special teams. While it may seem that the team may be worried about starting quickly against James Madison, quarterback Jake Constantine feels that his team will respond to any adversity and be ready to compete no matter what happens from the beginning.

"It is definitely good to have the lead immediately," Constantine said. "But as Coach Hill said (last week in post-game comments), the" don't back off "mentality is huge. You can tell the boys are still going to play hard every time we win the game."

While the Wildcats are obviously excited about the position they are in, playing significant games at the end of the year has had a cost. While most of the world of college football focused on recruiting with the first signing period that took place on Wednesday, Weber State was preparing for the biggest game in the history of the school. This week became a challenge for recruits.

"It's very difficult to do both," Hill said when preparing for an opponent and recruiting. Hill continued to mention that at the FCS level, the strategy is generally to "let the dust settle" and go after the remaining players who have not yet committed. Although it was almost impossible to get coaches for recruitment visits this week, Hill said having a successful program will generate his own rewards.

"Success generally generates a great recruitment, so in the end I think it will help us," said Hill, who is considered by many to be one of the best recruiters in the nation at any level of college football.

Despite the obstacles, which include flying across the country to play against a team that ranked in the top 10 in both offense and defense, Hill feels confident about his team's chances.

"We know we face a very good opponent, so I think it increases everyone's focus and attention on what we have to do," Hill said.

Wildcats in the air

FCS playoff semifinals

No. 3 Weber State (11-3) in No. 2 James Madison (13-1)

Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, Viriginia

Saturday, December 21, 4:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1430 a.m.