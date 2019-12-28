Weber State Basketball: Wildcats fall by 2 east of Washington

Loading...

OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Kim Aiken Jr. scored 22 points, including two key free throws late, and eastern Washington resisted Weber State 79-77 in Saturday's first Big Sky Conference game for both teams.

Ellis Magnuson added 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles (8-4), who led 41-32 at halftime and up to 16 in the second half, but saw the Wildcats about 77-75 with 22 seconds He left after the 3 of Cody John crowned a 9-0 race in Weber state.

Aiken's free throws put the Eagles up 79-75 and he missed another free throw in the absence of 12 seconds for Judah Jordan's pitch to make it a two-point game. Weber State got the rebound after another free kick taken by Aiken with 2 seconds left, but did not receive a final shot.

Aiken caught seven rebounds and Mason Peatling had 12 points and eight boards for the Eagles, who made 10 of 26 triples (38%) to the Wildcats & # 39; 5 of 19 (26%).

Jerrick Harding scored 26 points for Weber State (4-8), who made 31 of 62 field goal attempts (50%) at 28 of 64 of the Eagles (38%). Michal Kozak added 11 points with 10 rebounds, John scored 15 points and Tim Fuller had 10.

Eastern Washington plays at Idaho State on Monday and Weber State welcomes Idaho on Monday.