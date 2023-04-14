Webb gets an Extension With the Giants Through 2028

Since winning three World Series titles from 2010 through 2014, the San Francisco Giants have struggled to keep pace with the Dodgers and, most recently, the Padres in the National League West. They have made the playoffs only twice and finished under .500 three times. After a .500 season a year ago, the Giants look to make it back to the playoffs.

The Giants made a big step in the right direction with the extension of right-handed pitcher Logan Webb. The deal is through the 2028 season and is worth $90 million. Last season, Webb went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA, striking out 163 in 192 1/3 innings.

Webb was a 4th round pick out of Rocklin HS in California in 2014. He made his Major League debut on August 17, 2019, striking out seven in five innings. Although his ERA was over 5 for his first two seasons, Webb came into his own in 2021, going 11-3 in 27 games with an ERA of 3.03 and 158 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings.

Webb has compiled a 31-22 record with a solid 3.59 ERA in 80 MLB starts, featuring an array of pitches with great movement, including a slider, sinker, and changeup. He was the Opening Day starter this season, and despite a disappointing 0-3 start with a 6.35 ERA, the Giants are confident that he will be the team’s ace to build around.

The Giants finished 13th in MLB with a 3.85 ERA last season. Webb will anchor a rotation in hopes of improving upon that mark. Behind Webb in the rotation are Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, Anthony DeSclafani, and Sean Manaea. The 35-year-old Cobb was 7-8 with a 3.73 ERA last season. Wood was 8-12 with a 5.10 ERA last season. DeSclafani posted a 6.63 ERA in five games, and Manaea won eight with a 4.96 ERA.

Early on this season, the Giants have struggled to a 5-7 start. Much of the problem stems back to the pitching, which is 20th in the league in ERA at 4.71. San Francisco is hoping that Webb’s extension will take pressure off him, allowing him to become the ace the organization needs him to be. The rest of the rotation should follow suit. Improved pitching will also take the pressure off the offense. At the moment, the Giants are 14th in batting average and 17th in runs scored.

The Giants have plenty of talent at the plate, with the likes of Mike Yastrzemski, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, David Villar, Joc Pederson, and Brandon Crawford. Should the pitching staff come together, the Giants should compete and could see the postseason for only the third time in the last nine years.

Webb will earn $8 million in 2024, $12 million in 2025, a whopping $23 million in both 2026 and 2027, and $24 million in 2028. The extension buys out three years of free agency since Webb was scheduled to become a free agent following the 2025 campaign.