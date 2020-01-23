Weather: warm temps fast closing of Skateway stretch, snowy weekend in sight

The Skateway is closed from Bank to Bronson streets due to ice conditions.

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

Apart from the snow everywhere, you might mistakenly think that spring has started in the capital!

The highest day of Thursday – after a feeling of temperature -8 after a feeling of cold – is expected to be 2 ° C. Temperatures drop to around -4 ° C at night and for those out in the wind at night it feels like -7.

The temperatures have been warm enough to use a monkey wrench at the Rideau Canal Skateway, which closes a 1-kilometer end of Thursday between Bank and Bronson Streets for an indefinite period of time due to difficult ice conditions.

Friday seems more of the same, but even warmer, with a high at 2 C under a mix of sun and cloud and a low of -4 C during the night. The wind is expected to be low to moderate, with no significant feeling of temperature.

Despite persistent warm temperatures, there is a 60 percent chance of snow on Saturday, with a peak of 1 C and low -1 C at night.

More snow is expected on Sunday, with a high of 1 C and a low of -4 C. There is a 60 percent chance of flurries through the evening.

Monday looks cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of 1 C. Monday night the low is expected to be -6 C.

It is starting to get a bit cooler on Tuesday, with a high of -1 ° C and a low of -9 ° C under cloudy skies.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Egan: Start the car! When LRT pushes us behind the wheel

Former cabinet minister, cancer survivor John Manley loses the “unfortunate” insurance case

Canadian water bomber plane crashes during forest fires in Australia, killing 3 people