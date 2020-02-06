Weather: the snow system surrounds the capital, the risk of freezing Thursday afternoon

The capital can just avoid the worst of a large storm system that has settled over most of Eastern Ontario.

While most areas from Cornwall to Belleville are under a ‘snow warning’, shortly before 5 a.m., Environment Canada’s outlook for Ottawa and region remains a more informal ‘weather statement’.

It requires periods of snow with a risk of freezing drizzle this afternoon. The amount that is discussed is ‘two to four cm’ during the day and another five to 10 cm in the evening.

The high is expected to be -5 ° C, with feeling temperature of -15 early in the morning and calming to a feeling of -9 in the afternoon.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle early tonight.

The low point of -7 C can feel like -13 when you’re in the wind.

Friday looks like another two to four cm of snow. with wind that attracts and gusts of wind up to 40 km / h in the afternoon. That will lead to feeling temperature of -13 or so.

There is a 40 percent chance of snow on Friday night, with a low of -18 C.

Saturday looks clear and clear, with a high of -12 ° C under sunny skies. Temperatures should drop to around -18 ° C on Saturday evening.

The clouds are expected to creep on Sunday, with a peak of -7 C.

Snow is expected on Sunday evening when the low should reach -8 C.

It looks warmer on Monday, but messy, because more snow is forecast, while temperatures rise to almost 0 ° C, before falling to a low of -8 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday have been cloudy so far with -2 ° C and -8 ° C respectively.

