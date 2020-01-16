Weather: Storm leaves the city, get ready for the freezer

Cover the coming days, it is definitely winter.

Wayne Cuddington / jpg

Well, the worst seems to be over with a little less than a real snow pocalypse through the capital.

Are you ready for a deep chill?

Depending on where you were, there was between six and about 10 cm of snow.

That should end around Thursday afternoon, although fluttering could bring a few more cm at mealtime.

The temperature drops steadily, towards -9 ° C towards the end of the afternoon and feels like -18 in the wind.

The air is expected to become clear at night, but there is a risk of freezing if the mercury continues to fall and reaches a low of -21 ° C at night, with a wind feel of -29.

The deep feeling of cold wind and freezing continues for early birds Friday, with morning readings of about -28 while the day is on its way to a high of -13 ° C under sunny skies.

The day is expected to come out at -19 C.

More snow is expected on Saturday, as the thermometer remains stable at -12 ° C all day and evening.

Back-to-work Monday and Tuesday look clear and cold: High around -12 C to -14 C and lows of -23 C Monday evening.

Cover.

Edit