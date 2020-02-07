Weather: School buses as snow dump make way for freezing

Expect more snow today.

School buses are canceled in Eastern Ontario because the region is still experiencing a good old snow dump on Friday.

At least 14 cm of snow has fallen since the system was swept late in Thursday and the forecasters say we can expect another 5 to 10 cm before things clear up on Friday afternoon.

The temperature also goes south.

It is expected to hit -7 C this afternoon, with gusts of wind up to 40 km / h making it feel like -14 and contributing to drift along the roads.

The snow should end after supper and the sky should disappear.

But then comes the deep freeze.

There is a clear risk of freezing if temps fall to a low of -23 ° C at night (feeling like -30 in the wind.)

Saturday looks like a great day for winter winter types: sunny skies with a high of -13 ° C (feeling temperature should be around -31 early in the day and -16 in the afternoon)

Bundle (and watch out for freezing.)

The low point of Saturday evening should reach around -20 ° C when the clouds return.

Sunday looks “warmer” with a high of -6 C. Light snow is expected in the evening, and the temperature should stay around -6 C.

Monday snow again Monday (do you feel a pattern?) With a high of -2 ° C and a low of -9 C.

Sun and cloud are in the forecast for Tuesday, with highs again touching -2 C and a low around 09 C.

