Weather roller coaster this weekend with cold, snow, wind

Temperatures warm up quickly around noon until the late 1930s, which improves road conditions and converts rainfall into showers and drizzle. Late Saturday will see much colder air and windy conditions. Temperatures will drop at 12 p.m. from the top 30s. to the top teenagers at 8:00 p.m. This leads to a flash stop when the streets are wet. The winds will storm from 30-40 mph Saturday afternoon to Sunday.

As temperatures drop, snow showers with a lake effect are possible from Saturday evening to Sunday evening. Due to the strong winds, it will be difficult to generate a lot of accumulation, but an additional 1-2 “in sea effect zones cannot be excluded. Otherwise, it will be cold and calm Monday and Tuesday.

Another system will move next Friday and Saturday, which will likely result in another round of mixed rainfall peaking in the 1930s.

Today: Freezing rain to simple showers to snow showers; windy; The temperatures drop late. High of 39.

This evening: Snow showers with lake effect; windy. Low of 10,

Sunday: Snow showers with lake effect; airy. High of 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High of 27.