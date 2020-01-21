Weather: risk of freezing, flurries, warm weather returns with revenge

If you have passed the vague start of this morning, you can probably do well the rest of the week.

Ashley Fraser / Postmedia

If you have passed the ice-cold start of this morning, you will probably be fine for the rest of the week.

And it was really a deep cold Tuesday again, with people waking up to -30 feeling temperatures.

That should improve steadily, climbing to an afternoon high around -6 ° C, with feeling temperature as -12 ° C.

It is expected that around noon sunny skies will give way to clouds, with a 60 percent chance of late in the afternoon.

The threat of snow persists in the evenings and at night, when the temperature has to slide to -8 ° C, with a feeling of -14 in the wind.

Wednesday looks like a high of 0 ° C under a mix of sun and cloud with gusts of wind until 40 in the morning. Clouds should continue the evening with a minimum of -7 C.

Thursday looks like a high of 1 C and a low of -6 C, with no noticeable wind or precipitation.

Friday looks about the same, with a high of 0 C and a low around -5 C.

However, the weekend looks a bit problematic. The forecast is for periods of snow on and off, both Saturday and Sunday. But there are no indications for large accumulations.

The highs for both days are expected to be above 0 ° C, with lows in the range of -3 ° C.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

LRT problems must be “remedied immediately”, says Transpo boss after reducing the train park

Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

“I’ll defeat this thing again”: Stuntman Stu announces that leukemia has returned