Weather: risk of freezing drizzle after the snow, low of -10 C tonight

The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival was held Saturday, February 8, 2020 along the Rideau Canal on Lake Dow. The sold out 2nd IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Festival had participants from all over the world, including; China, England, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, United States and Canada.

Expect another two to four inches of snow before the white stuff runs out with a risk of freezing drizzle late Monday morning and early afternoon as the hunter.

Northwestern winds at 20 km / h become light around noon and the mercury rises to 0 ° C from morning -7 ° C with a feeling temperature of -12, Environment Canada predicts.

Monday evening is partly cloudy with a wind of up to 15 km / h and a low of -10 C that feels like -13.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy with winds of up to 15 km / h, a high of 2 ° C and low of -9 ° C with a chance of 30% on overnight stays.

Expect a cloudy sky and a high of -1 C. for Wednesday. There is a 60 percent chance of snow at night and a low of -6 C.

There are snowy periods on Thursday with a peak of -4 C. There is a chance of 60 percent of gusts and a night of -22 ° C.

Valentine’s Day Friday is sunny with a high of -14 C and a low of -20 C.

There is a 70 percent chance of occasional Saturday during the day, then periods of snow at night with a high of -8 C and low of -8 C.

More snow periods are expected for Sunday with a peak of -2 C.

The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival was held Saturday, February 8, 2020 along the Rideau Canal on Lake Dow. The sold out 2nd IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Festival had participants from all over the world, including; China, England, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, United States and Canada. Competitors were bundled for the cool temperatures as they made their way to the starting line to board the boats.

The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival was held Saturday, February 8, 2020 along the Rideau Canal on Lake Dow. The sold out 2nd IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Festival had participants from all over the world, including; China, England, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, United States and Canada.

The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival was held Saturday, February 8, 2020 along the Rideau Canal on Lake Dow. The sold out 2nd IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Festival had participants from all over the world, including; China, England, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, United States and Canada. Warren Creates, festival and foundation chairman and founder, poses for a photo with one of the teams that are going to fight.

The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival was held Saturday, February 8, 2020 along the Rideau Canal on Lake Dow. The sold out 2nd IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Festival had participants from all over the world, including; China, England, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, United States and Canada. From left: Mark Singer, race starter; Craig Stewart, president of the Dragon Boat Festival in Ottawa; Warren Creates, festival and foundation chairman and founder.

The Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival was held Saturday, February 8, 2020 along the Rideau Canal on Lake Dow. The sold out 2nd IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Festival had participants from all over the world, including; China, England, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, United States and Canada. John Brooman, CEO of Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival chats with Warren Creates on Saturday afternoon.

