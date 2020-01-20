Weather protection: Wet and cooler conditions still apply to the southeastern states

The wet weather shows no signs of brightening as heavy rain, winds and hail will continue to fall across much of southern New South Wales and the ACT, while rain and hail Victoria are expected to continue to flog.

During the weekend, violent hailstorms hit the states where the fire department is still fighting with active flames.

In Queensland, massive downpours over the weekend caused flash floods in parts of the state.

More rain is forecast for southeast Queensland as the water tanks fill the drought-prone state during the week’s hot weather.

Victoria

With 14 bushfires continuing to burn in Victoria, mostly at the counselor level, the Bureau of Meteorology has instructed the entire state to prepare for a second thunderstorm.

Central and Eastern Victoria residents can expect rain between 10 and 30 millimeters on Monday, but isolated areas of up to 100 millimeters are expected in some areas, BOM forecaster Dean Narramore told The New Daily.

In some other regions, “20 to 50 millimeters and in some places up to 100 millimeters could be seen during violent thunderstorms or rainbows,” he said.

Victoria’s emergency commissioner Andrew Crisp said the weather helped calm some bushfires in the east of the state.

However, it is too early to say what impact this will have on fire fighting.

“It is difficult for our firefighters to get to the bottom of the fire to better understand what that means for us,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

Despite some relief, the weather delayed the reopening of a section of the Princes Highway scheduled for Monday morning.

Alistair Drayton, vice chairman of SES, says drainage is also a concern in areas hit by bushfires.

“Nowadays, there is a significant chance that the ground will drain and these streams and streams are fairly hard overgrown with debris, stones, sticks, and the like,” he told reporters.

There are concerns that heavy rains could result in flash floods, but the weather bureau says that rains are unlikely to extinguish remaining flames.

Sheep breeders in Gippsland have also been warned of the potential loss of stocks in these extreme weather conditions.

Areas affected by downpours include Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Traralgon and Bairnsdale.

A rescue helicopter cut off a power line in Melbourne on Monday morning, but managed to land safely after the incident.

Since Sunday morning, SES has received 1453 calls for help from Victoria, more than 1000 of which caused building damage.

Another 139 missions involved flooding and 118 trees that fell on roads.

New South Wales

Large hailstones, noxious winds, and much-needed heavy rainfall are likely to hit large parts of southern New South Wales, and a severe thunderstorm warning will be issued for the southwestern slopes and adjacent regions.

“Heavy thunderstorms can cause harmful winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall, which can result in flash floods in the warning area over the next few hours,” the office said shortly before noon on Monday.

Severe thunderstorms were expected from the north of Newcastle to the NSW-Victoria border on the coast.

“Locations that may be affected are Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Orange, Canberra, Goulburn, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga and Albury,” the office said.

A heavy thunderstorm morning was also issued on Monday for the southwestern slopes and parts of the southern plateaus, the midwestern slopes and plains, the Riverina, the lower west and the regions of the snow-capped mountains.

Areas where severe storms are expected include Wagga Wagga, Albury, West Wyalong, Griffith, Narrandera, and Tumbarumba affected by the bushfire.

The office said the low pressure system that triggered the thunderstorm warning would move east into the Tasman Sea on Monday evening.

The warnings come as harmful winds of thunderstorms swept dust storms across central NSW on Sunday, changing the time of day to night.

Videos posted on social media showed dust storms that fell on Dubbo and the surrounding cities and were so dense that they blocked the sun.

At 6:30 p.m. a gust of 94 km / h was recorded in Parkes, while a gust of 107 km / h was recorded in Dubbo at 7:45 p.m., the BOM announced.

Bureau meteorologist Rose Barr said it rained heavily on Sunday in the central and northern parts of NSW and east of the mountain ranges.

Many cities on the central north coast and in the northern river region received between 100 and 180 millimeters on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.

ACTION

The Australian capital was hit by a hailstorm with stones the size of golf balls, which caused serious damage to the capital.

After the storm, which lasted about 15 minutes on Monday afternoon, the ACT Emergency Services agency received more than 620 calls for help.

The state emergency services, the fire brigade and the land fire brigade react to hail and roof damage, electrical threats and localized floods.

ACT Ambulance Service looks after two people with minor injuries during the storm.

More than 1,000 households have lost electricity, according to the area’s gas and electricity distributor.

The grounds of the parliament building looked like snow had fallen.

The most affected areas are Belconnen in the north of Canberra, the city center and the inner south.

Car windshields were smashed in the Old Parliament House, at the Australian National University and in other parts of the city.

The old parliament building was closed to visitors shortly after the storm.

Queensland

The Weather Bureau predicts heat wave conditions throughout Queensland for much of the week.

The city is expected to peak during the week in the mid-1930s.

However, the anticipated hot weather was preceded by rain – and a lot.

Country residents in drought-stricken areas of the state celebrate the full water tanks of weekend rainfall.

Stanthorpe recorded more than 75 millimeters as of Friday, just a few days after the region officially ran out of water.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said many rural residents in the area have filled their water tanks with the rain.

There was direct rain in the city’s main water supply, Storm King Dam, but a lack of river drainage has kept the dam almost empty.

But Ms. Dobie says that any further rainfall would have to be significant to break the drought.

“We need water for six months to stop water traffic,” Ms. Dobie said on Monday.

“The dam was given water for a week, but any rain can see an outflow into the dam.”

She said that donations from individuals and businesses to the region helped residents and businesses survive.

“Some of our people would not have gotten this far without them,” said Ms. Dobie.

Further storms are expected for southeast Queensland after up to 350 millimeters of rain has fallen in some areas.

Brisbane sees up to 30 millimeters of rain by the end of the day, according to the Weather Bureau, which also forecasts heat waves throughout the state for much of the week.

Heavy falls caused flash floods at weekends that blocked large roads and caused delays.

The small Nerang Dam in the Gold Coast hinterland is almost full after the downpour.

Seqwater filled the dam with 96 percent after the weekend rain, after 72.5 percent on Friday.

The Leslie Harrison Dam near Warwick is nearly 60 percent, after 53.9 percent, according to Seqwater.

