Weather: Morning freezing advice - enjoy some sun, enjoy some wind

Ottawa has a blanket of fresh snow and freezing advice, but who will complain if Newfoundlanders are still digging out #Snowmageddon?

Monday started at -18 C in the capital with a feeling temperature of -29.

Ottawa Public Health has a freezing recommendation for the morning.

We are going to an afternoon high of -10 ° C that feels like -18 ° C, but we expect some welcome sun.

At night, Environment Canada predicts a clear sky with a low of -22 C and a feeling temperature of -27.

On Tuesday, increasing clouds come with a 40 percent chance of noon showers and a high of -8 C that feels like 14. The night low is -9 C.

Wednesday is beautiful: sunny with a peak of -1 ° C before the mercury drops to -9 ° C at night.

Expect a mixed sky on Thursday with a high of -2 ° C and a low of -8 C.

The forecast for Friday is for cloudy skies with a high of -1 C and a low of -5 C.

Another weekend snowstorm is at the end of the forecast.

Periods of snow are expected for Saturday and Sunday with highlights of 0 C.

