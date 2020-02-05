Weather: Flurries, flaky morning; more snow ran this way

Flurries are expected on Wednesday.

Ashley Fraser / Postmedia

It looks increasingly winter-like in the capital in the coming days, with snow and cold in the forecast.

Wednesday morning there is a 30 percent chance of flurries. The high is expected to be -5 ° C, with the gusts of wind up to 40 km / h, bringing morning feeling temperature of -15, which goes back to a feeling of -7 in the afternoon.

The clouds are expected to increase all evening, with snow starting after midnight and leaving a projected five cm or so behind.

Thursday’s high is expected to hit -5 C again, with feeling temperatures close to -12.

Things are expected to be rougher around Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence, with pellets and other unwanted precipitation, so be careful when you travel.

The low day of Thursday should be around -9 ° C, with snow that continues the evening.

More snow is on the cards for Friday, with a high of -5 ° C, on the way to a cooling low of -17 ° C during the night.

The weekend looks mixed at this stage.

Saturday should see a combination of sun and cloud, but no real precipitation, with a high of -8 C and a low of -12 C.

Sunday looks about the same, although slightly warmer, with a high of -4 ° C and a low of -7. Flurries are expected on Sunday evening.

Monday looks like periods of snow with a high of -2 ° C and a low of -7 C.

