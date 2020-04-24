Weather conditions: A constant stream of highs in the teenagers coming your way

Article material
Happy Friday – and there is a warmer weekend on the way.
But seize the sunshine Saturday with damp weather conditions forecast for Sunday.
Climate: A continuous stream of highs in the teenagers coming your way
Ottawa awoke to -3 C with a wind chill of -9 Friday but is headed to 11 C, which is nearly seasonal for late April following a week of file-location cold.
Anticipate raising cloudiness Friday early morning as winds turn out to be mild. Skies crystal clear overnight as the mercury drops to -3 C with a wind chill of -5 but it must be the very last sub-zero evening for a spell.
Saturday is sunny becoming a mix of solar and cloud in the afternoon with a significant of 12 C and a UV index of 6 or higher.
The rain begins Saturday night with an right away very low of 1 C.
Sunday is rainy with a large of 9 C. There’s a 60 for every cent possibility of far more showers overnight and a minimal of 3 C.
Anticipate combined skies Monday with a 30 for each cent prospect of showers, higher of 11 C and small of 1 C.
A mix of sunlight and cloud and a superior of 14 C are forecast for Tuesday. The right away very low is 4 C.
Wednesday and Thursday are both of those cloudy with a 60 for every cent possibility of showers with highs of 13 C and 11 C.