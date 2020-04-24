Weather conditions: A constant stream of highs in the teenagers coming your way

Article material

Happy Friday – and there is a warmer weekend on the way.

But seize the sunshine Saturday with damp weather conditions forecast for Sunday.

Ottawa awoke to -3 C with a wind chill of -9 Friday but is headed to 11 C, which is nearly seasonal for late April following a week of file-location cold.

Anticipate raising cloudiness Friday early morning as winds turn out to be mild. Skies crystal clear overnight as the mercury drops to -3 C with a wind chill of -5 but it must be the very last sub-zero evening for a spell.

Saturday is sunny becoming a mix of solar and cloud in the afternoon with a significant of 12 C and a UV index of 6 or higher.

The rain begins Saturday night with an right away very low of 1 C.

Sunday is rainy with a large of 9 C. There’s a 60 for every cent possibility of far more showers overnight and a minimal of 3 C.

Anticipate combined skies Monday with a 30 for each cent prospect of showers, higher of 11 C and small of 1 C.

A mix of sunlight and cloud and a superior of 14 C are forecast for Tuesday. The right away very low is 4 C.

Wednesday and Thursday are both of those cloudy with a 60 for every cent possibility of showers with highs of 13 C and 11 C.