Weather: bundle it up, it’s cold outside

The sun may be shining, but it will be cold and windy on Saturday.

Environment Canada warns of the risk of freezing, so you will need a bundle, but it will be a great day to practice Winterlude or your favorite winter outdoor sports.

The temperature early this morning fluctuated at a cool -20 ° C, factor in the wind and it felt closer to -30. Brrr.

The temperature should rise to just -13 ° C, under mostly sunny skies with a feeling temperature of -16.

The night of Saturday evening drops to -25 ° C, under clear skies (view the full moon if you can, it was beautiful Saturday morning). There will be a bit of wind, making it more like -30.

Sunday looks like a stellar day with a mix of sun and cloud, the peak of -4 C. Snow is expected in the evening, with a low of -6 C.

Periods with snow will return on Monday with a high of 0 ° C and a low of -7 C.

Clouds are in the forecast for Tuesday, with highlights hitting -1 C again and a low around -9 C.

