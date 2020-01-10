Wearing a smartwatch? How many of these boxes do you check ...?

Loading...

More than a fifth of Americans now wear a smartwatch or a fitness bracelet, according to a survey of more than 4,000 adults. The Apple Watch dominates both the smartwatch category and, in the United States, the broader wearable sector.

As for who is most likely to wear one, you may be able to guess most of the results …

Income is the most obvious factor observed in the Pew survey. Among those earning more than $ 75,000 a year, about 31% wore one, compared to 20% of those in the $ 30 to $ 74,000 range and only 12% of those earning less than $ 30,000.

Education has also been a factor, although this is of course strongly correlated with income, so that doesn’t necessarily mean that more educated people are more likely to wear one. Only 15% of those who have not gone to college wear one of these devices.

Young people (18-49 years old) were more likely than older ones (50+) to wear one: 25% compared to 17%.

But there have been some less obvious results. Women (25%) are more likely to wear a smartwatch or a fitness bracelet than men (18%). Do you expect the attractiveness of the gadget to be greater among men, but perhaps this is offset by the fact that women are more eager to follow their exercise?

Ethnicity was another less obvious difference.

Hispanic adults are more likely than whites to regularly report wearing a fitness tracker (26% versus 20%), while black adults are between 23%.

More than half of those who wear a device find it acceptable to share their data with medical researchers who study the correlation between exercise and heart disease, although 29% find it unacceptable. However, what the investigation did not explore here was whether this difference was correlated with an explicit authorization sought, as is the case with the Apple Watch. The question simply posed the question in the abstract.

In your opinion, do you think that the following uses of the data or information are acceptable or unacceptable:

The creators of a fitness tracking application sharing their users’ data with medical researchers looking to better understand the link between exercise and heart disease?

Stanford did a large-scale cardiac study with 400,000 Apple Watch owners, but all of them explicitly accepted the research.

