Weapons seized, man arrested after police officers hear the gun being stretched

Ottawa police guns and gangs unit.

File / Post Media

A 71-year-old Ottawa man is confronted with a number of firearms after police officers who responded to a noise complaint heard what they thought was the sound of a gun being stretched.

The statutory officers responded to a call in the 1100 block of Ohio Street in the Billings Bridge area at 11.30 am. Tuesday night.

When they heard the gun noise, they withdrew and called the police who were present and ‘got access’ to the apartment.

“A long rifle was found clearly visible,” the police said in a release. A man in the apartment was arrested without incident.

The guns and gangs section then carried out a search warrant at the location and seized three long guns and ammunition.

The suspect was charged with three counts, each in possession of a weapon without a license, in possession of a dangerous weapon and one allegation of general nuisance / danger to life or the safety of the public.

He would appear in court on Thursday.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Ottawa police are looking for a woman, 45, missing since January 10

FBI arrests suspected neo-Nazis, including former reservists of the Canadian army

Ottawa child predator accidentally released

Edit