Weak production report caps 2019 for Powder River Basin coal

Shutterstock

Story provided through the Associated Press

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Mining in the most important American coal-producing region had fallen sharply at the end of 2019 compared to the year before.

Coal production in the Powder River Basin in northeastern Wyoming and southeastern Montana fell by nearly 14% in the last quarter compared to the same period in 2018.

Article continues below …

Volumes for the three-month period were the lowest in more than two decades, according to U.S. data. Mine Safety and Health Administration published Monday.

The 16 mines of the basin produced 72 million tonnes (65 tonnes) of coal in the last months of the year amid constant competition from cheap natural gas as a fuel par excellence to generate electricity.

“It certainly sets a new low for this century,” said economist Rob Godby of the University of Wyoming at the Casper Star Tribune.

The weak quarter ended a tumultuous year for the basin when Cloud Peak Energy and Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy and Arch Coal and Peabody Energy announced that they would merge their activities there.

Two former Blackjewel mines, Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr, returned to production in the fourth quarter after their purchase by another company.

Nevertheless, the mines – two of the largest in the US – produced less than half the amount of coal compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

“That’s a big indication of where these mines are going in the future,” said Shannon Anderson, a lawyer at the Powder River Basin Resource Council landowners group. “I think it really shows that these mines are back, but they are not completely gone from the year before.”

Customers of the former Blackjewel mines have gone further, says Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

“When customers leave, production goes away,” said Deti. “I think it’s just natural. We are seeing a decline and it was a difficult production year.”

More stories

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.