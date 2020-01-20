(NBC News) – An estimated 22,000 gun rights activists filled the streets of Richmond, Virginia on Monday, urging state lawmakers to reject newly proposed weapons control laws.

The activists were forbidden to carry their weapons onto the state grounds for fear of violence, but many demonstrators chose to remain armed and outside the temporary barriers.

The Virginia governor declared a state of emergency prior to the rally, hoping to prevent the deadly protests from continuing in Charlottesville in 2017.

The rally has drawn national attention to Virginia’s attempts to enact new arms regulations, driven by Democrats who have taken control of the state government for the first time in 26 years.

Gun control supporters say they are responding to voters’ requests, motivated by last year’s Virginia Beach mass shootings.

Gunsmen argue that the measures will lead to attempts to disarm the public.

The measures include general background checks, a ban on military rifles and a bill that allows authorities to temporarily remove weapons from people who are considered dangerous to themselves or others.

