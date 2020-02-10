We welcome Boris Johnson’s confidence in trying something new as he plans new tax-free ports – The Sun.

port Forward

It’s been a long time since we had a government that was confident of trying something new.

We therefore welcome Boris Johnson’s plan to open up to ten new free ports – special zones that are exempt from taxes and bureaucracy.

The bold announcement proves that the prime minister is beginning to understand the coalition that voted for him. And wants to deliver for every part.

For traditional free marketers, it’s a welcome sign that after Brexit, the UK will be nimble and future-oriented.

And for those in the core industrialized countries who trust the conservatives for the first time, this could mean thousands of new jobs in manufacturing.

Of course, a lot could go wrong. We are always afraid of long “consultations” that lead to good policies taking a back seat.

And it is possible that instead of real growth, free ports will only focus jobs in a few lucky areas.

But after three years of Theresa May’s poor and miserable management – then after six months of bad temper at Brexit – we now have a government that is full of optimism, energy and ideas.

How enormously refreshing.

Bully beefs

Denying nobility to John Bercow seems common sense to most people.

The former spokesman made fun of his office – and is now accused of bullying a number of employees.

But even if you disagree with the decision, Dawn Butler’s accusation that the rejection is “bullying at work” is downright ridiculous.

Knocking down employees with persistent threats and mockery is bullying.

Not to deny a controversial politician a plush, £ 300 a day work, and a fancy title.

If the hopeful Deputy Labor leadership is a secret tory on a mission to lose sight of the left, we welcome your commitment to the task.

If not, we would like to express our sympathy to your colleagues as they watch their once-big party become a laughing stock.

Comfortable mistake

Anyone with common sense would agree that murderous jihadists should be behind bars.

We are therefore delighted to be taking action against the automatic early release of terrorists.

But until the bad condition of our prisons is resolved, the public will not really be safe.

It is fashionable to insist that improving rehabilitation facilities is the answer – and it is true.

