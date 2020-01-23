We want Sun readers to design their own Brexit stamp to celebrate Britain leaving the EU this month - The Sun

HERE is your chance to make a personal mark on Brexit – by designing a stamp to celebrate Britain’s memorable break with the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally asked the leaders of Royal Mail to release a commemorative set after a campaign launched by The Sun two years ago.

1

Mark Brexit by designing a stamp to celebrate Britain leaving the EU

According to the plan, a book with four stamps would be issued, each with a different image, for sale in January 2021.

Now the question is – which designs would be suitable to celebrate that Britain will finally leave the EU at the end of this month?

We call on our talented readers and their children to recall ideas from the Brexit story that began with the 2016 referendum.

Your design must contain the size of an A4 sheet of paper.

Take a photo of your stamp or scan it and e-mail it to stamps@thesun.co.uk.

We will then print the best – and urge Royal Mail to consider them.

