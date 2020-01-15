We spent far too many hours digging up these 44 fashion stems

Despite being the largest e-tailer known to humanity (with around 300 million users), Amazon is not exactly easy to navigate. Anyone who has searched pages with padded headbands for hours can confirm that. We get it, there is no easy way to organize 3 billion products on one website. But come on, Bezos. Help a girl (and her search for the perfect $ 3 headband) out.

Because we might wait a while for the Amazon technical team to solve our store problems, a temporary solution is enough – that solution is that we scroll through a blinding number of product pages until we find a wealth of stylish, affordable gems. Look forward to 44 of the biggest trends this season, from spurious croc baguette bags to the version of less than $ 30 of that leopard print skirt, which you can score for almost nothing on Amazon.

At Refinery29 we are there to help you navigate through this overwhelming world of things. All our market choices are independently selected and compiled by the editorial team. If you buy something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 can earn commission.

YDN Square Kitten Sandals, $, available from Amazon

The Mogan Short romper Romper, $, available from Amazon

Croogo Lamb Wool Fisherman Hat, $, available from Amazon

The 1 for you 100% cotton nightgown, $, available from Amazon

Baggu Standard Triple Set, $, available from Amazon

Mealjuest jewelry Stainless steel ID bracelet, $, available from Amazon

Steve Madden Crew Loafer, $, available from Amazon

OCSTRADE Dumplings Messenger Bag, $, available from Amazon

Keasmto Leopard Skirt, $, available from Amazon

American Apparel Cotton Spandex Catsuit with zipper, $, available at Amazon

Anna Kastle Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes, $, available from Amazon

Pavoi Sterling silver round simulated pearl necklace, $, available from Amazon

Find Croc effect boots, $, available from Amazon

Amazon Essentials Midwest Fisherman Sweater for men, $, available from Amazon

Folora Padded Velvet Headband, $, available from Amazon

KAI Top Beaded Eyeglass Chain, $, available from Amazon

IBIZA VIBE Faux leather baguette bag with croc effect, $, available from Amazon

Torostra Waistband chain belt, $, available from Amazon

28 palms Black Flamingo Hawaiian Shirt, $, available from Amazon

Ellie Shoes Marabou Mules, $, available from Amazon

Pavoi Yellow lightweight earrings, $, available from Amazon

Beautifulfashionlife High waisted pleated skirt, $, available at Amazon

Vetements Cotton socks with Lurex logo, $, available at Amazon

Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans, $, available from Amazon

Lala Ikai Crystal Rhinestone Sparkle waistband, $, available from Amazon

Pancycy Packable compression lightweight pants, $, available from Amazon

Skechers Original D’Lites sneaker with lacing without memory, $, available at Amazon

Calvin Klein High Rise Straight Fit Jeans, $, available from Amazon

The drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag, $, available from Amazon

Molandra products Got Gaultier? White 20oz stainless steel water bottle, $, available from Amazon

Cape Robbin Belted Ballet Flat with removable ankle straps, $, available at Amazon

Calvin Klein Matte Ultra pure knee high sock with Comfort Top, $, available at Amazon

Hanes Hanes Boys’ Tank, $, available from Amazon

Yanqinqin Knitted unisex turtleneck Dickies, $, available at Amazon

Miabella Solid 925 sterling silver 3.5 mm necklace, $, available from Amazon

Sioro Satin cloak, $, available from Amazon

The drop Julie ribbed hat, $, available from Amazon

Feisedy Rectangle Sunglasses, $, available from Amazon

Beginner 7 “Performance Cotton Training Bike Short, $, available from Amazon

Carolyn Pollack Sterling silver ring, $, available from Amazon

Adidas Originals Firebird Track Pants, $, available from Amazon

